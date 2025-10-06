MF equity buying in 2025 top ₹4 trillion, set to near record levels

Mutual funds’ net equity investments in 2025 have breached the Rs 4-trillion mark. So far this year, domestic fund managers have pumped Rs 4.02 trillion into domestic stocks. By comparison, they had invested a record Rs 4.3 trillion last calendar year.
If the current pace of investment is maintained, mutual funds could not only surpass last year’s figure but may also top the Rs 5-trillion mark.
Calendar 2025 marks the fifth consecutive year of positive equity buying by mutual funds. The sustained flows in recent years have been supported by strong post-pandemic market returns.
However, this year’s resilience stands out, coming despite a subdued market backdrop and persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling. FPIs have pulled out Rs 1.6 trillion from the domestic market. As a result, the benchmark Nifty 50 index has gained only about 5 per cent year-to-date.
Mutual fund buying has helped offset the sharp sell-off by FPIs, limiting the downside for domestic equities.
Fund managers remain optimistic despite market headwinds
Market observers caution that continued domestic inflows would depend on whether investor sentiment holds up if market weakness persists.
“It is encouraging to see robust domestic participation. That said, sustained market performance remains vital,” said a senior fund house official requesting anonymity. “Retail investors have shown remarkable faith even during past corrections, but a prolonged downturn could weigh on sentiment. On the positive side, valuations are now below long-term averages, which augurs well for medium-term returns.”
The recent pick-up in mutual fund deployment has been driven by steady inflows across equity scheme categories, even amid bouts of volatility and near-term corrections.
SIPs provide steady inflows and market stability
Systematic investment plans (SIPs) alone have contributed gross inflows of Rs 2.2 trillion between January and August 2025, with nearly 90 per cent channelled into equity-oriented products.
During the same period, total net inflows into active equity funds — including SIPs and lump-sum investments — stood close to Rs 2.4 trillion.
The stability of SIP inflows continues to lend critical support to domestic equities, helping reduce the market’s dependence on FPI flows.
Apart from fresh inflows, fund managers’ equity purchases have also reflected portfolio adjustments within hybrid schemes and variations in cash holdings.
Long-term structural shift in household investments
While the magnitude of mutual fund investments in the past two years appears large, industry analysts view it as part of a longer-term structural trend in India’s household savings pattern.
“Domestic ownership in Indian equities has grown materially in recent years, but penetration remains low,” noted Yogesh Aggarwal, head of research, India, HSBC, in a note dated August 25. “Less than 8 per cent of household financial assets are invested in equities, compared to as much as 35 per cent at the peak in the US. Even in China, A-shares command a valuation premium over H-shares owing to higher domestic participation.”