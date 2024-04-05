Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Investment platform Smallcase to offer 'basket investment' of mutual funds

The company plans to launch the MF vertical by June, said Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO of Smallcase

mutual fund personal finance

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investment platform Smallcase is extending its ‘basket investment’ concept to mutual funds (MFs) in a bid to expand its product suite.

Akin to its direct stock and exchange traded fund (ETF) offerings, the MF baskets will be prepared by research analysts (RA) and registered investment advisors (RIAs). 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company plans to launch the MF vertical by June, said Vasanth Kamath, founder and CEO of Smallcase.


“In the last few years, investors have been asking us for similar offerings in asset classes beyond stocks and ETFs. With the announcement of the execution-only platform (EOP) framework, we decided to expand to MFs,” he said.

Smallcase took the EOP licence from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) last year.

The licence allows the distribution of direct plans of MFs without having to register as a stock broker or RIA.

According to Kamath, while the plan is to expand the portfolio share of existing users, the MF foray will also lead to expansion in investor base.

The business model will also remain the same as RAs and RIAs will be allowed to charge a subscription fee. Smallcase will get the transaction fee from MFs.

EOPs are allowed to charge MFs up to Rs 2 for every transaction excluding the payment gateway charges, which are charged separately.

Kamath said the firm is already working with RAs to RIAs to prepare the MF baskets to prepare for the launch.

“We are taking an approach similar to stocks and ETFs. RAs and RIAs will be creating MF smallcases depending on their expertise. Some may focus on debt MF schemes, while others may choose to create asset allocation baskets,” he said.

Recently, Smallcase also entered the asset management business in partnership with Zerodha. The platform has also started offering loans against MFs.




Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Bitcoin at 21-month-high as US SEC approves Bitcoin ETF from heavyweights

First time in 10 years: ETF AUM growth falls behind MF industry in 2023

Majority of states, union territories have single-digit MF penetration

TMS Ep610: Crypto fillip, snowless winter, PSU stocks, Bitcoin Spot ETF

Bandhan Mutual Fund announces launch of the Bandhan Innovation Fund

Zydus Lifesciences, Hero Motocorp, NHPC, Bosch in line for largecap upgrade

Mutual funds' equity buying hits record Rs 45,120 crore in March

Active funds shine as equity markets see broad-based gains in FY24

48% active largecap mutual funds outperformed in 2023: SPIVA report

Topics : Mutual Fund Smallcase ETF industry MF Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon