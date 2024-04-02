Mutual funds pump record Rs 45,000 crore into domestic stocks in March

Domestic mutual funds (MFs) pumped in Rs 45,120 crore into domestic stocks in March—the highest-ever buying during a calendar month. The strong inflows from domestic funds come amid a selloff in small- and mid-caps and execution of large block trades in blue chip companies.

The March deployment is over three times higher than the buying seen in the previous month.

The previous record monthly inflow was during the unprecedented COVID-19 selloff in March 2020, when MFs had invested a net of Rs 30,300 crore. So far this calendar year (CY 2024), MFs have made a net equity buying of Rs 82,500 crore, almost half of the total deployment during 2023 of Rs 1.7 trillion.

MF officials say they saw a surge in inflows during the latter half of March as investors looked to buy the dip.





ALSO READ: 48% active largecap mutual funds outperformed in 2023: SPIVA report "There was some pick up in equity fund inflows in the second half of the month, leading to higher deployment in equities," said DP Singh, Deputy MD and Joint CEO, SBI Mutual Fund.

The sharp surge in MF buying also pushed the overall investment of domestic institutional investors (DIIs), which includes insurance firms and pension funds apart from MFs, to a new all-time high of Rs 56,300 crore. The previous high was also in March 2020 when they had together deployed Rs 55,600 crore.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were also net buyers in March as they bought equities worth Rs 30,900 crore.

Robust inflows from both MFs and FPIs during a single month aren’t common. However, March saw hectic share sale activity in marquee companies such as ITC, TCS, and InterGlobe Aviation. Market players said buying large quantities of stocks in these companies from the secondary market distorts prices. Hence, institutional investors use this as an opportunity to use the dry powder available to acquire some of these stocks.

MFs deployed nearly Rs 10,000 crore through block deals. ICICI Prudential MF alone bought nearly Rs 5,000 crore worth of ITC shares through a block deal early in March. The fund house, along with SBI MF and Nippon India MF, deployed over Rs 1,000 crore in Aster DM Healthcare as well. SBI MF's Rs 860 crore investment in Aavas Financiers was also among the large deals.

MFs' equity buying mostly depends on three factors — inflows from investors, changes in cash holdings, and shifts in hybrid fund portfolios between asset classes. According to a report from Motilal Oswal, the equity schemes of the top 20 fund houses were holding 5.2 per cent cash at the end of February 2024. Assuming a 5 per cent cash holding across equity MF schemes, the total cash with equity fund managers translates to over Rs 1 trillion.

The equity market witnessed sharp falls in some of the sessions in March, especially in midcap and smallcap stocks. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined over 1 per cent during six sessions. The index fell more than 5 per cent on March 13. After swinging over 12 per cent in March, the index ended the month down 4.4 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index closed 0.5 per cent lower. The Nifty 50 index had gained 1.6 per cent last month.