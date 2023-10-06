close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Market regulator Sebi sets deposit requirement for execution-only platforms

Entities already registered with the stock exchange under any of the segments will not have to pay the deposit again

broker, stock market

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mutual fund distribution platforms registering as Category-II execution-only platforms (EOP) under the stock broker segment will have to maintain a Rs 10 lakh deposit with the stock exchange, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said on Friday. This is in line with the rules set for stock brokers. As per existing regulations, stock brokers have to maintain a base minimum capital (BMC) deposit with the stock exchanges.

However, entities already registered with the stock exchange under any of the segments will not have to pay the deposit again. "For members having registration in more than one segment on the same stock exchange, the BMC deposit requirement shall not be additive for such number of segments and shall be the highest applicable BMC deposit, across various segments," Sebi said in a circular.

Earlier this year, Sebi introduced a new set of regulations tailored for mutual fund distribution platforms dealing in the commission-free 'direct' plans. It provided such platforms two options — Category 1 (as agents of AMCs) and Category 2 (as agents of investors). To become a Category 1 EOP, they must register with the mutual fund industry body Amfi. For Category 2, they must register with stock exchanges.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Stock brokers upset over strict penalties, meet NSE, Sebi officials

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

Mutual fund industry sees best AUM growth in two years, shows data

Polycab India, Lodha, Shriram Finance, and PFC may migrate to largecaps

Mutual fund reclassification rules: 6 years in, rolling with the best

Sebi extends deadline to add nominees for mutual fund account holders

It is DIY for mutual fund investors as bull market continues the run

Topics : SEBI Mutual Funds Stock broking Brokers

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon