Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / MFs' equity buying exceeds Rs 4 trillion in 2024 for the first time

MFs' equity buying exceeds Rs 4 trillion in 2024 for the first time

MFs have the largest institutional buyers in the equity market in two of the last three years - 2022 and 2024. In 2023, they were only slightly behind foreign institutional investors (FIIs)

Mutual Funda

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Mutual funds’ (MFs) equity buying jumped over twofold in 2024 to top Rs 4 trillion for the first time. The sharp rise comes after two back-to-back years of over Rs 1.5-trillion deployment.
 
MFs have the largest institutional buyers in the equity market in two of the last three years — 2022 and 2024. In 2023, they were only slightly behind foreign institutional investors (FIIs). 
 
The sharp surge in equity buying by MFs has come on the back of record inflows into equity and hybrid MF schemes. The consistent systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows have also added to the buying power of MFs.
 
 
As of November, active equity schemes had raked in Rs 0.5 trillion from investors in 2024. In comparison, the inflows stood at Rs 1.6 trillion in the whole of 2023.
 
The surging equity buying capacity of MFs has proven to be a key support for the market during phases of heightened FII selling.

Topics : Mutual Fund Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

