Sebi targets NFO mis-selling with new rule to prevent portfolio churn

Amid rising asset mobilisation through the new fund offer (NFO) route, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a new rule to curb unnecessary portfolio churn by distributors seeking higher commissions.
Under the new guidelines, distributors will no longer earn higher commissions for switching existing investments into NFOs.
“To address the issue of possible mis-selling in NFOs, for switch transactions, the distributor shall be entitled to the lower of the two commissions offered under the two schemes of the switch transaction,” Sebi said in a press release issued after its board meeting on Wednesday.
Mutual funds (MFs) offer a switch option, allowing investors to transfer funds directly from one scheme to another without redeeming their investments and reinvesting the proceeds into a new scheme.
“This tackles the issue of mis-selling, where distributors encourage investors to move from existing funds to NFOs purely for higher commissions. The trend of shifting from existing mutual funds to NFOs has primarily been observed for regular plans,” said Feroze Azeez, deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth.
According to experts, while the new rule is limited to switch transactions, it is expected to curb mis-selling to some extent.
“The ‘switch’ route is preferred by distributors when shifting money from one fund to another. In the alternative route of redeeming and then reinvesting, investors may refuse to reinvest after receiving the money in their bank accounts. An informed investor may also question the rationale for not switching directly,” said G Pradeepkumar, a former senior MF executive.
Several asset management companies (AMCs) had already implemented this rule for equity schemes.
“This rule has already been adopted by several AMCs for switch transactions involving equity schemes. However, now switches from debt funds to equity funds will also be covered,” said Mohit Gang, co-founder and CEO, Moneyfront.
Timely deployment of NFO proceeds
Sebi has also mandated that fund houses deploy NFO proceeds in a timely manner.
Experts say this measure ensures fund houses launch schemes based on market conditions and collect only the amount they can deploy effectively.
“By introducing a 30-day timeline for fund managers to deploy the money raised during an NFO, Sebi is ensuring that AMCs collect only what they can actually invest within a reasonable period,” said Azeez.
“The right time to collect money through NFOs may not always align with the right time to invest. The fixed timeline for deployment will likely compel AMCs to launch products with the investor’s interest in mind,” said an MF official.