The information technology (IT) sector’s weight in mutual funds’ equity holdings rose to a seven-month high of 6.8 per cent in October, even as fund managers were net sellers in some large IT stocks, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ Fund Folio report.

The increase in the sector’s portfolio weight was largely driven by mark-to-market gains.

The Nifty IT index gained nearly 17 per cent in October, supported by foreign portfolio investor (FPI) buying.

The rally followed a sharp correction in IT stocks since the beginning of calendar year 2025. The index had declined 36 per cent between January 2025 and September 2026, amid slowing profit growth and uncertainty over the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the sector.

The sharp October rebound appears to have provided fund managers an opportunity to reduce exposure to some large IT companies, according to data from PRIME Database.

Mutual fund schemes collectively sold around ₹1,900 crore worth of Infosys shares during the month.

They also sold around ₹1,400 crore worth of HCL Technologies and ₹630 crore worth of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The data suggests that the rise in IT’s overall portfolio weight was driven more by share-price appreciation than by incremental buying by domestic funds.

Despite the rebound in stock prices, analysts remain cautious about the medium-term growth outlook for the IT services sector.

“Despite the strongest YoY growth acceleration in three years during 1HFY27, we expect sector growth to remain steady in the medium term, given elongated sales cycles, furloughs, and client spending focused on cost savings rather than higher services budgets,” Ashis Dash, IT & Internet analyst at Systematix Institutional Equities, wrote in a November 14 report.

Concerns around discretionary spending, deal conversion and the impact of AI on traditional technology services continue to weigh on the sector’s outlook.

Meanwhile, healthcare emerged as the second-largest sector allocation in mutual fund equity portfolios.

Its weight has risen consistently since February 2026, supported by a rally in healthcare stocks.