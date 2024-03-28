Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zerodha Fund House AUM soars by Rs 500 cr in 40 days, hits Rs 1,000 cr mark

The first Rs 500 crore in AUM was added in over three months and the increase from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore took just 40 days

Zerodha co-founder shared his 58-second vidoe clip on X

At present, 45 mutual fund players are managing an asset base of over Rs 50 lakh crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zerodha Fund House, a joint venture between Zerodha and smallcase, witnessed substantial growth with its Assets Under Management (AUM) surging Rs 500 crore in just 40 days, taking the total tally to cross Rs 1,000-crore mark.
The fund house touched the asset base of Rs 500 crore on February 15.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The first Rs 500 crore in AUM was added in over three months and the increase from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore took just 40 days.
"Heartening to see investor trust continue to compound at @ZerodhaAMC (a smallcase-Zerodha JV) with assets doubling to Rs 1,000+ crore in just 40 days. It's a reflection of the growing appetite for index-based investment products & we are grateful for all the feedback & ideas," Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO, smallcase announced on X(formerly Twitter).
"Also, very proud of the amazing team at ZFH that's innovating with industry-first products while charting our own unique path by building differently with a direct-only, passive-only approach," he added.
After getting capital markets regulator Sebi's approval, Zerodha Fund House forayed into the mutual fund space with the launch of passive funds in October 2023. Before that, in April last year, Zerodha formed a JV with Amazon-backed wealth management firm smallcase to build an asset management company.
At present, 45 mutual fund players are managing an asset base of over Rs 50 lakh crore.

Also Read

Zerodha fixes tech glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions

Zerodha forays into MF space with passive fund launches: Should you invest?

Flipkart leads e-comm mkt with 48% share, Meesho fastest growing platform

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

TMS Ep556: Data security, IT attrition, Zerodha MF, Aadhaar biometrics

PPFAS Mutual Fund buys 6.2 million shares of ZEEL for Rs 88 crore

Investors open wallets for equity mutual funds in choppy markets

Journey of midcap, smallcap schemes: 6 years from the previous peak

SIP's full cup: Lowest stoppage ratio in over two years, shows data

MFs impose curbs on smallcap funds; Franklin MF latest to restrict inflows

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mutual Fund zerodha Smallcase

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon