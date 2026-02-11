Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Old Bridge Mutual Fund launches flexicap; Groww unveils hospitals ETF

Old Bridge Mutual Fund launches flexicap; Groww unveils hospitals ETF

Old Bridge Mutual Fund has launched a flexi-cap scheme, while Groww Mutual Fund introduced the industry-first BSE Hospitals ETF tracking listed hospital companies

mutual fund aum 2025, amfi data, mutual fund growth india, asset under management, fund houses aum, equity inflows india

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Old Bridge Mutual Fund launches flexicap fund
 
Old Bridge Mutual Fund (MF) on Wednesday announced the launch of its second equity scheme — Old Bridge Flexi Cap Fund. The scheme will invest across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The offering, the fund house said, will follow a “bottom-up, business-by-business investment approach, with capital allocation driven by quality of business and longevity of growth, rather than mechanical allocation across market capitalisations”. The scheme will be managed by Kenneth Andrade, founder and chief investment officer of Old Bridge Asset Management.
 
Groww MF launches industry-first BSE Hospitals ETF
 
Groww Mutual Fund (MF) on Wednesday announced the launch of the BSE Hospitals ETF, an industry-first offering that will invest in hospital stocks in India. The BSE Hospitals Index tracks listed hospital companies selected from the BSE 1000 universe and follows a diversified, rules-based approach, the fund house said in a release. “Rising utilisation, broader insurance coverage, and demographic trends are steadily shaping demand for organised hospital services,” said Varun Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO), Groww MF.
 

More From This Section

equity mutual fund

India equity mutual fund inflows declines for second straight month in Jan

specialised investment funds, SIFs, mutual fund distributors, NISM certification, Sebi, PMS, AIF

Exam fear: SIF scale-up runs into distribution hurdle amid tough normspremium

ondc

Dream Money integrates with ONDC to roll out mutual fund distribution

Mutual Funds, Sebi, Stock Market Today

Digital push, regulatory tailwinds spark rush for mutual fund licencespremium

Mutual funds

Longer-horizon debt funds lose return edge over shorter-duration peerspremium

Topics : Mutual Funds Groww flexi-cap funds Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance