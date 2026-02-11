Old Bridge Mutual Fund launches flexicap; Groww unveils hospitals ETF

Old Bridge Mutual Fund launches flexicap fund

Old Bridge Mutual Fund (MF) on Wednesday announced the launch of its second equity scheme — Old Bridge Flexi Cap Fund. The scheme will invest across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The offering, the fund house said, will follow a “bottom-up, business-by-business investment approach, with capital allocation driven by quality of business and longevity of growth, rather than mechanical allocation across market capitalisations”. The scheme will be managed by Kenneth Andrade, founder and chief investment officer of Old Bridge Asset Management.

Groww MF launches industry-first BSE Hospitals ETF

Groww Mutual Fund (MF) on Wednesday announced the launch of the BSE Hospitals ETF, an industry-first offering that will invest in hospital stocks in India. The BSE Hospitals Index tracks listed hospital companies selected from the BSE 1000 universe and follows a diversified, rules-based approach, the fund house said in a release. “Rising utilisation, broader insurance coverage, and demographic trends are steadily shaping demand for organised hospital services,” said Varun Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO), Groww MF.