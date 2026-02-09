Dream Money integrates with ONDC to roll out mutual fund distribution

Dream Money, the fintech arm of game and sports technology platform Dream Sports, has integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to enable the distribution of mutual funds across the country. The move signals the platform’s growing focus on investment products. The company said it will integrate its mutual fund offerings with ONDC’s digital ecosystem, allowing users to explore, invest in and manage mutual fund schemes via participating asset management companies (AMCs) on the network. “At Dream Money, our vision is to empower every Indian with the knowledge and right tools to grow their net worth. Our integration with the ONDC network, combined with our unique financial goals-based investing approach, will make mutual fund investing simple and accessible at scale,” said Vinay Choletti, co-founder and chief executive officer of Dream Money.

Dream Money was launched in May 2025.

The platform has over a million users. It aims to offer financial services and products such as insurance and lending, in addition to investment products.

“By providing distribution via low-cost shared infrastructure, the ONDC network enables investment products like mutual funds to be accessed by consumer touchpoints in sachet sizes. We believe this approach has the potential to broaden and deepen investor participation in the country,” said Hrushikesh Mehta, senior vice-president — financial services at ONDC.

After the government banned real-money games such as fantasy sports last year, Dream11 pivoted from the fantasy gaming space to becoming a second-screen sports entertainment platform.

Apart from its fintech platform, the company has other initiatives such as FanCode, Dream Sports AI, the open-source programme Horizon, Dream Set Go, the Dream Sports Foundation, and Dream Cricket.