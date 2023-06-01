close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sebi extends feedback window on MF expense ratio consultation paper

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the timeline till June 8 for submitting public comments on the proposed sweeping changes to mutual fund's expense ratio

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the timeline till June 8 for submitting public comments on the proposed sweeping changes to mutual fund's expense ratio.

The proposal is aimed at curbing distributor practices of unnecessary switching of schemes and pushing new fund offerings for higher commissions.

Sebi had placed a consultation paper on the review of the total expense ratio (TER) charged by AMCS to unitholders of fund schemes on May 18 and sought comments till June 1 on the proposal.

Now, it has been decided to extend the timeline for submission of comments to June 8, the regulator said.

TER accounts for the fees and expenses charged by asset management companies (AMCs).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its consultation paper proposed the introduction of performance fees for funds. It proposed two approaches in this regard but also suggested testing the models under the Regulatory Sandbox.

Also Read

Debt fund taxation changes to impact corporate bond demand: Fund managers

Sebi extends time for AMC's to comment on market fraud detection policy

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

MFs, AMCs get more time to submit applications for empanelment of auditors

High expense ratio erodes mutual funds' net return, so monitor cost

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

Mutual funds buy the dip in IT stocks; invest Rs 9,500 crore in 2023

In MFs' trading expense revamp, AMCs, brokerages see Rs 3.5k-cr blow

Fund managers up cash levels as mkts soar; MFs book profits in autos, PSBs

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

In addition, the regulator suggested that TER should be levied at the AMC level and not at the scheme level at present. Moreover, slabs should be bifurcated as equity and non-equity-based assets under management (AUM).

Under the proposed framework, Sebi proposed that at the AMC level, the maximum TER that can be charged for an equity scheme is 2.55 per cent. This limit should be for AMCs that fall within the first AUM slab (up to Rs 2,500 crore).

Further, Sebi is looking to bring all additional heads of expenses under the overall TER. It means all transaction charges should be a subset of the TER itself. It has been proposed that brokerage and transaction fees should be included under this limit alongside securities transaction tax (STT).

In addition, the regulator has suggested that AMCs should be allowed limited membership in the stock exchanges for executing trades for their own mutual fund schemes.

The proposal regarding fees and expenses charged by AMCs to unitholders of mutual fund schemes would facilitate greater transparency in the 42-player mutual fund industry and accrual of benefits of economies of scale to investors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI mutual fund investors

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi extends feedback window on MF expense ratio consultation paper

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Sebi extends time for AMC's to comment on market fraud detection policy

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Westlife Foodworld soars 10% to hit a new high on strong business outlook

McDonald’s
3 min read

Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 83, no change for domestic cylinders

Commercial LPG
1 min read

Nifty Realty index at highest level since Feb 22; surges 25% in two months

DLF
3 min read

Most Popular

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Stocks to watch: Coal India, Mankind Pharma, EID Parry, India Pesticides

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Nifty Realty chart indicates likely trend reversal, may slip up to 415

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon