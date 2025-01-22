Sebi proposes Rs 250 SIPs with subsidised charges, incentives for inclusion

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed introducing bite-sized systematic investment plans (SIPs) of Rs 250 to expand the mutual fund footprint among underserved sections of the country.
While several asset management companies (AMCs) already offer small-sized SIPs, Sebi believes that the "sachetisation" of SIPs will enable the entire mutual fund industry to contribute to financial inclusion.
In a consultation paper released on Wednesday, Sebi outlined measures to address the cost concerns associated with smaller SIPs.
Currently, every SIP or lump sum investment incurs multiple charges for AMCs and other intermediaries, including know-your-customer (KYC) registration agencies, stock exchanges, and clearing corporations.
Under the new proposal, Sebi has suggested that AMCs be allowed to utilise the Investor Education and Awareness Fund to offset costs and achieve break-even for smaller SIPs. Additionally, intermediaries would charge lower rates for these investments.
Also Read
“The industry participants involved in the mutual fund space have agreed to offer discounted rates to enable faster break-even for AMCs on costs incurred towards these investments,” Sebi said.
The market regulator estimates that AMCs could achieve break-even on such SIPs within two years with the support of subsidised charges and reimbursements from the Investor Education and Awareness Fund.
However, an investor may be restricted to a maximum of three Rs 250 SIPs spread across three AMCs.
To encourage distributors to promote these small-sized SIPs, Sebi has proposed offering a Rs 500 incentive for “educating an investor” who is new to the mutual fund industry.
Sebi has invited public comments on the proposals by February 6.