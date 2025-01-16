Arbitrage fund returns swell to a 9-year high in 2024, shows data

Arbitrage funds, the new favourite of individual investors to park capital, delivered their best performance in nearly a decade in 2024.
The schemes, on average, delivered 8 per cent returns last year, the highest since 2016, according to data from Value Research.
According to fund managers, the returns were supported by positive equity market sentiments, a surge in open interest in stock futures, high interest rates, among other factors.
“Bullish equity market sentiments helped arbitrage funds deliver better returns as more and more people wanted to take leveraged positions and were ready to give higher premiums during monthly rollovers,” said Bhavesh Jain, co-head, factor investing, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.
“Open interest in stock futures was at a lifetime high and crossed Rs 4 trillion. Also, interest rates during the year were stable and relatively on the higher side,” he added, while also highlighting factors like increased volatility in the second half of the year and better-than-expected dividend payouts.
Arbitrage funds capitalise on price differences between the spot and futures markets. As they buy stocks in the cash market while simultaneously selling them in the futures market, all their equity exposure is hedged. This strategy makes arbitrage funds a low-risk option.
The strong showing was crucial for the hybrid category as debt funds also had one of the best years in 2024, with several longer-horizon schemes delivering double-digit returns.
However, given the tax advantage, arbitrage funds are likely to have delivered better post-tax returns for high-income investors. Arbitrage funds compete with debt mutual fund (MF) schemes and other fixed-income investment options for inflows. However, the tax treatment is different. Arbitrage funds qualify for equity taxation, and hence any gains after the completion of one year of investment are taxed at 12.5 per cent.
In comparison, gains from fixed-income investments are taxed at the investor's income tax slab rate, which can be as high as 30 per cent.
The tax differential between arbitrage funds and debt funds was not as high until around two years ago. The present tax structure for debt funds has been effective since April 2023, when the government withdrew indexation benefits from debt funds.
The change in taxation in 2023 resulted in increased traction for arbitrage funds. Assets under management have nearly tripled since then to Rs 2 trillion, with investors putting in a net of Rs 1.4 trillion during the 21-month period.
“Given arbitrage funds offer debt fund-like returns with equity taxation, there is an added benefit for investors. This has resulted in a sharp surge in inflows. However, investors must understand that returns can be slightly volatile,” said Siddharth Alok, assistant vice president, investments, Epsilon Money.
|Riding the tax wave: Arbitrage fund inflows up 3x since debt funds lost LTCG advantage in April 2023
|Month
|Net inflows (Rs crore)
|AUM (Rs trillion)
|Apr-23
|3716
|0.7
|May-23
|6640
|0.8
|Jun-23
|3366
|0.8
|Jul-23
|10075
|0.9
|Aug-23
|9483
|1.0
|Sep-23
|10176
|1.1
|Oct-23
|5523
|1.1
|Nov-23
|9404
|1.2
|Dec-23
|10645
|1.3
|Jan-24
|10608
|1.4
|Feb-24
|11508
|1.5
|Mar-24
|-298
|1.5
|Apr-24
|13901
|1.7
|May-24
|12758
|1.8
|Jun-24
|3837
|1.8
|Jul-24
|11015
|1.9
|Aug-24
|2372
|1.9
|Sep-24
|-3532
|1.9
|Oct-24
|7182
|2.0
|Nov-24
|-1353
|2.0
|Dec-24
|-409
|2.0
|Source: Amfi
|Gaining the return edge
|Year
|Return* (%)
|2015
|8.2
|2016
|7.2
|2017
|6.2
|2018
|6.2
|2019
|6.4
|2020
|4.5
|2021
|4.1
|2022
|4.6
|2023
|7.6
|2024
|8.0
|Source: Value Research
|*Average of all schemes in the category