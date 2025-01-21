Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 03:29 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi to start pre-listing trading in IPO to curb grey market activity: Buch

Sebi to start pre-listing trading in IPO to curb grey market activity: Buch

Many IPOs in the recent past have seen very high subscriptions, and many of the issuances have also made huge listing-day gains which result in the grey market activity of passing on allotted shares

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (Photo: PTI)

Buch said discussions are underway with two stock exchanges to put in place the "when listed" facility where shares can be traded during the three days between the allotment and listing. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sebi is looking at introducing a system where an investor can sell shares as soon as they are allotted in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to curb grey market activity, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Tuesday.

The chief of the capital markets regulator also announced that the top two proxy advisory firms are on the verge of launching a portal which will be a repository of related party transactions and will be useful in judging the governance standards in a company for any stakeholder. 

It can be noted that many IPOs in the recent past have seen very high subscriptions, and many of the issuances have also made huge listing-day gains which result in the grey market activity of passing on allotted shares.

 

Buch, an i-banker turned markets regulator, reminisced that during her banking days, this grey market activity used to be called "curb trading".

"We feel that if anyway investors want to do that, why not give them that opportunity in a proper regulated way?" Buch said, addressing an Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) event here.

Also Read

Godfrey Phillips

Samir Modi bought 250 equity shares violating Sebi rules: Godfrey Phillips

SEBI

Sebi proposes changes to net asset value calculation for overnight schemes

sebi

Sebi approves 6 IPOs; Kalyan Jewellers shares jump; Laxmi Dental gains 30%

SEBI

Sebi considers expanding SSE to attract more non-profit organisations

Paytm

Former directors of Paytm settle matter with Sebi for Rs 3.32 crore

"The idea is whatever is the grey market that is going on, pre-listing, we think that is not suitable. If you got an allotment and want to sell your right, sell it in the organised market," she explained reporters later.

Buch said discussions are underway with two stock exchanges to put in place the "when listed" facility where shares can be traded during the three days between the allotment and listing.

"As soon as the allotment is over, the entitlement to that share gets crystallised. Then the person should have the right to sell that entitlement," Buch said.

On the plans of proxy advisors to launch the Related Party Transactions (RPT) portal, the Sebi chief said the two major entities in the fray are on the verge of launching the facility.

It will be a valuable resource for anyone looking to judge the governance of a company and will be a step towards democratisation of information on RPTs, she said.

Buch said proxy firms play an important role in the market and attributed their success to the reliance on the subscriber pays model rather than issuer paying.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PharmEasy

PharmEasy sets stage for IPO return with new strategy, boosted cash flow

IPO

Stallion India IPO garners 188.38 times subscription on last day of offer

Groww

Groww picks JPMorgan for IPO to raise $750 mn, may seek $7 bn valuation

IPO rush, market

Capital Infra Trust InvIT makes flat market debut; ends almost unchanged

IPO

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO gets 32 times subscription on day 2

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon