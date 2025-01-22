Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Kent RO Systems files for IPO, promoters to sell over 10 million shares

Kent RO Systems files for IPO, promoters to sell over 10 million shares

The offer, which includes up to 10,094,568 equity shares, is aimed at achieving the benefits of listing on stock exchanges

ipo market listing share market

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kent RO Systems Ltd on Wednesday filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO). The offer will consist of an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters Sunita Gupta, Mahesh Gupta, and Varun Gupta, collectively offloading over one crore shares.
 
Mahesh Gupta, the founder and chairman, will be selling the largest portion, with 5,635,088 equity shares of face value Re 1 each. Sunita Gupta and Varun Gupta will be selling 3,360,910 and 1,098,570 equity shares, respectively. In total, the promoters plan to offload 10,094,568 shares, or 10 per cent stake out of their 99.77 per cent holding in the company.
 
 
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd and JM Financial Ltd. are the book-running lead managers, while Kfin Technologies Ltd will serve as the registrar for the issue.
 

Key details of the IPO

- The IPO will not involve the issuance of new shares, and Kent will not receive any proceeds from the offer.
- The offer, which includes up to 10,094,568 equity shares, is aimed at achieving the benefits of listing on stock exchanges.

Also Read

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex holds 100pts gain, Nifty tests 23,000-mark; Mid, SmallCap indices fall 3%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Kaynes Technology tanks 11% on heavy volumes; slips 32% in 3 weeks

PM Modi speaking at Odisha Parba in Delhi

LIVE: AAP making new announcements daily as it is losing ground everyday, says PM Modi

The reliefs and concessions sought by JSW were part of the committee of creditors approved resolution plan

JSW Steel Q3 Preview: Profit may plunge up to 80%, Ebitda to drop 30% YoY

death

Mystery deaths in J&K's Rajouri: Badhal village declared containment zone

- All proceeds from the OFS will go to the selling shareholders.
 
Kent RO Systems, established in 1999 by Mahesh Gupta, is a leading player in the water purification segment, with a significant portion of its revenue derived from water purifiers and water softeners. The company also manufactures vacuum cleaners and fans. 
Also Read About Denta Water IPO
 

Kent reports growth amid IPO

For the financial year ending March 2024, Kent reported revenue of Rs 1,178 crore, marking an 8.7 per cent growth but trailing behind competitor Eureka, which posted Rs 2,189 crore in revenue. Between April-September 2024, Kent generated Rs 637 crore in revenue, with water purifiers contributing 85 per cent of the total.
 
Kent’s IPO comes amid a surge in market debuts, with 14 companies having floated share sales in 2025. This follows a record-breaking 2024 where Indian firms raised Rs 1.6 trillion through IPOs, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The IPO is expected to further solidify Kent’s market presence and leverage the benefits of public listing.
 

More From This Section

Zepto

Zepto set to raise IPO size to $800 mn-$1 bn, targets $5.5 bn sales by FY26

IPO

Denta Water and Infra raises Rs 66 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Madhabi Puri Buch

Bankers shouldn't get bad companies to markets who misuse IPO money: Buch

IPO rush, market

EPC firm Lumino Industries files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,000 cr IPO

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Sebi to start pre-listing trading in IPO to curb grey market activity: Buch

Topics : IPO SEBI Kent IPOs Securities and Exchange Board of India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUPSC Civil Services Notification 2025Stocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon