Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / 4 most valued firms lose Rs 1.25 trn in mcap, Reliance biggest laggard

4 most valued firms lose Rs 1.25 trn in mcap, Reliance biggest laggard

Last week, the BSE benchmark index declined by 428.87 points or 0.55 per cent, and the Nifty dipped 111 points or 0.47 per cent

Reliance

The market valuation of Reliance Industries slumped by Rs 74,969.35 crore to Rs 16,85,998.34 crore. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of four of the top 10 valued firms declined by Rs 1,25,397.45 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, in line with weak investors' sentiment at Dalal Street.

Last week, the BSE benchmark index declined by 428.87 points or 0.55 per cent, and the Nifty dipped 111 points or 0.47 per cent.

"It was another tough week for the Bulls, as the Nifty ended in the red for the third consecutive week. Despite favourable conditions for a comeback, the bulls failed to capitalize on them," Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

 

The market valuation of Reliance Industries slumped by Rs 74,969.35 crore to Rs 16,85,998.34 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) eroded by Rs 21,251.99 crore to Rs 5,19,472.06 crore.

Also Read

TCS, Tata Consultancy

Mcap of 6 most valued firms erodes by Rs 1.71 trn; Infosys, TCS lag

HDFC Bank, HDFC

Mcap of 5 of top-10 valued firms tumbles Rs 1.85 trn; HDFC Bank hit hard

HDFC Bank, HDFC

Mcap of 6 of top 10 most valued firms climbs Rs 86,847.8 cr; HDFC, RIL lead

SBI, State Bank Of India

1% rise in m-cap leads to 0.6% rise in GDP growth rate: SBI Eco Research

Airtel

Mcap of 5 of top-10 most valued firms climb to Rs 1.13 trn; Airtel shines

State Bank of India's valuation diminished by Rs 17,626.13 crore to Rs 6,64,304.09 crore and that of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 11,549.98 crore to Rs 8,53,945.19 crore.

On the other hand, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys surged Rs 24,934.38 crore to Rs 7,78,612.76 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 9,828.08 crore taking its valuation to Rs 12,61,627.89 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 9,398.89 crore to Rs 9,36,413.86 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed Rs 9,262.3 crore to Rs 15,01,976.67 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap soared Rs 3,442.15 crore to Rs 5,56,594.67 crore.

ITC's valuation rallied Rs 1,689.08 crore to Rs 5,52,392.01 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the country's most valued firm by mcap, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee logs biggest weekly gain in over 17 months as dollar softens

PremiumBPCL, Bharat petroleum

Stock correction limits downside in BPCL; Q3 performance meets expectations

Ultratech Cement

Most brokerages lift targets for UltraTech Cement as Q3 nos. top estimates

BSE

Markets snap 2-day winning streak; realty, oil & gas stocks falter

Former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

Chitra Ramkrishna challenges Sebi on TAP settlement document disclosure

Topics : mcap RIL mcap Reliance Industries Reliance Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon