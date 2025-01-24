Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 10:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Markets snap 2-day winning streak; realty, oil & gas stocks falter

Markets snap 2-day winning streak; realty, oil & gas stocks falter

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo closed in the red.

BSE

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty erased early gains to close with losses in a volatile session on Friday, ending their two-day winning streak as investors reduced exposure to realty, oil & gas, and healthcare stocks amid a mixed trend in global markets.
 
Unabated foreign fund outflows further dented investor sentiment. After oscillating between gains and losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 329.92 points (0.43 per cent) to settle at 76,190.46, after hitting an intraday low of 76,091.75 (down 428.63 points or 0.56 per cent). The NSE Nifty declined 113.15 points (0.49 per cent) to 23,092.20. 
On a weekly basis, the BSE Sensex fell 428.87 points (0.55 per cent), while the Nifty slipped 111 points (0.47 per cent). “Markets ended weak in volatile trade due to selling in auto, oil & gas, and realty shares. While a sharp appreciation in the rupee against the dollar limited the fall, the overall sentiment remains cautious with a weak bias. Investors are expected to tread cautiously ahead of the Budget announcement,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd.
 
From the 30-share blue-chip pack, major laggards included Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finserv. In contrast, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank were among the gainers. 
The BSE smallcap index fell 2.23 per cent, and the midcap index declined 1.60 per cent. Among sectoral indices, realty dropped 2.50 per cent, followed by oil & gas (-2.30 per cent), and industrials (-2.22 per cent). 

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee logs biggest weekly gain in over 17 months as dollar softens

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

Spandana Sphoorty freezes at 5% lower circuit on weak Q3 results

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Tejas Networks slips 9% as December quarter results disappoint Street

Stock markets, Indian markets

Markets Today: Ultratech, IndiGo Q3; Denta Water IPO ends; Trump; Budget

mutual funds, MFs

Smallcap funds see rise in liquidity stress amid market volatility

 
On the positive side, the Teck and BSE Focused IT indices gained. 
"The market is unstable, with sentiment so weak that even results meeting expectations are triggering selloffs. While the broader market is under pressure, large-cap stocks are showing resilience. From taper tantrums to geopolitical risks, the Indian market has navigated numerous challenges in the past," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
 
In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo closed in the red. The Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate to 0.5% from 0.25%. European markets traded in the green, while US markets closed higher on Thursday.
 
US President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum, offering business leaders tax cuts for manufacturing in the US while threatening tariffs if they don’t. Trump also urged Saudi Arabia and OPEC to reduce oil prices, claiming it would end the Russia-Ukraine war.
 
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth ₹5,462.52 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.27% to $78.50 per barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 22 paise to close at 86.22 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday.
 
In the previous session, the Sensex had gained 115.39 points (0.15%) to settle at 76,520.38, while the Nifty rose 50 points (0.22%) to end at 23,205.35. 
Chart
 

More From This Section

Former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

Chitra Ramkrishna challenges Sebi on TAP settlement document disclosure

reddy, dr reddy's

Dr Reddy's faces Revlimid cliff, analysts split on future growth prospects

SEBI

Market regulator Sebi bars Suumaya Industries' promoters for alleged fraud

PremiumBPCL, Bharat petroleum

Stock correction limits downside in BPCL; Q3 performance meets expectations

Ultratech Cement

Most brokerages lift targets for UltraTech Cement as Q3 nos. top estimates

Topics : Stock Market Markets BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon