Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Chitra Ramkrishna challenges confidentiality in NSE TAP settlement

Chitra Ramkrishna challenges confidentiality in NSE TAP settlement

Bourse, nine others had paid Rs 643 crore for settling the case

Former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

Former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chitra Ramkrishna, former chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has challenged market regulator Sebi’s decision not to disclose documents relied upon during the settlement in the trading access point (TAP) matter.
 
In October, NSE, its former managing director (MD) and CEO Vikram Limaye, and eight others had settled a case pertaining to the misuse of TAP by paying a settlement amount of Rs 643 crore to Sebi.
 
Ramkrishna had sought access to the documents considered in reaching the settlement.
 
While taking up her appeal, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday noted that NSE had objected to the disclosure of documents. As there are nine other parties involved in the settlement, the tribunal has directed that they be informed about the filing of the appeal by Ramkrishna. The other parties in the settlement may share their opinions on maintaining confidentiality or disclosing the documents.
 
 
Last year, Ramkrishna received relief in the co-location matter when Sebi whole-time member Kamlesh Varshney dropped charges against her, NSE, Ravi Narain, and Anand Subramanian, citing the absence of evidence to support the allegations.

Also Read

Stock markets, Indian markets

Markets Today: Ultratech, IndiGo Q3; Denta Water IPO ends; Trump; Budget

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

NSE adds 10 million investors in 5 months, surpasses 110 million mark

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

Foreign investors sell $5 billion of Indian stocks as profit view dims

Reliance capital

Reliance Capital approaches exchanges for delisting of its shares

Stock market

Markets Today: Trump Inauguration; Paytm, Zomato Q3; Stallion India IPO end

 
The Sebi official had noted that while there were certain lapses at the NSE's co-location facility, there was no evidence to establish any “collusion” or “connivance” with stockbroker OPG Securities, which had gained “unfair” access to the exchange’s secondary server.
 
In the TAP matter, the market regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the exchange in February 2023, following its findings that there was a possibility of bypassing the system by brokers and that NSE did not take appropriate remedial steps.
 
TAP refers to a software application deployed by NSE and used by stockbrokers to establish communication (orders/trades) with its trading system. It was launched in 2008 and continued until September 2019 for the equity segment. The exchange had introduced ‘Direct Connect’ as an alternative to TAP in 2016.
 
The exchange filed a settlement application with the regulator first in 2023 and then a revised application in August 2024.
 
Under the settlement proceedings norms, matters can be settled without admitting or denying the findings of the regulator. The settlement amount is determined by a high-powered advisory committee (HPAC) and later approved by a panel of whole-time members (WTMs) of Sebi.

More From This Section

SEBI

SAT upholds Sebi order against SME firm Trafiksol ITS Technologies

United Spirits, USL

United Spirits Q3 results: Net profit increases 36% to Rs 473 crore

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 330 pts, Nifty ends at 23,092; Smallcap shares bleed

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Sobha hits 52-week low; stock tanks 27% thus far in January

IPO

IPO Calendar: 9 public offerings to keep investors busy next week

Topics : Chitra Ramkrishna NSE National Stock Exchange of India NSE National Stock Exchange

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon