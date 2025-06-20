Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aten Papers & Foam shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 6% discount

Aten Papers & Foam shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 6% discount

Aten Papers and Foam listing: The stock opened at ₹90 on the BSE SME, against the issue price of ₹96

Aten Papers IPO comprised a fresh issue of 3.3 million equity shares to raise ₹31.68 crore

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Aten Papers and Foam IPO listing today: Shares of paper product supply chain intermediary Aten Papers and Foam made a lacklustre market debut on Friday, June 20. The stock listed at ₹90 on the BSE SME platform, with a discount of 6.25 per cent from their issue price of ₹96. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹85.5, down 5 per cent from the listing price. 
 
Aten Papers listing was above/below the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Aten Papers were trading flat at ₹96, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Aten Papers and Foam IPO subscription 

The company offered shares in the price band of ₹91 to ₹96 with a lot size of 1,200 shares. It received bids for 46,70,400 shares against the 31,34,400 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.49 times by the end of the subscription period, showed BSE data. 
 

Aten Paper and Foam IPO details

Aten Papers IPO comprised a fresh issue of 3.3 million equity shares to raise ₹31.68 crore, with no offer for sale. 
The SME offering was available for public subscription from Friday, June 13 to Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. 

Skyline Financial Services was the registrar of the issue. Swastika Investment was the book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to use the net issue proceeds for capital expenditures, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

About Aten Papers and Foam

Incorporated in 2019, Aten Papers and Foam operates as an important intermediary in the Paper Product Supply Chain. It procures paper from different paper mills and resells them to clients in the packaging products industry. It also purchases wastepaper from the stockiest and sells them to paper mills which is crucial raw material for such mills. Aten Papers's product portfolio includes a wide range of grades, thicknesses, widths, and standards for Kraft papers, Duplex boards and others according to customer specification.

Topics : Stock Market IPOs SME IPOs BSE SME BSE listing Markets

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

