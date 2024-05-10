Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Abbott India rises 4% on strong Q4 performance

Abbott India's profit jumped 24.1 per cent to Rs 287.1 crore in the March quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24), from Rs 231.4 crore in the March quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23)

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Abbott India rose as much as 4.05 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 26,593.75 apiece. 

The surge came after the pharmaceutical company announced a strong set of numbers in the quarter-ending March (Q4FY24) earnings. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Abbott India’s profit jumped 24.1 per cent to Rs 287.1 crore in the March quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24), from Rs 231.4 crore in the March quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23).

The pharmaceutical company’s topline grew a little over 7 per cent to Rs 1,438.6 crore in the March quarter of FY24, from Rs 1,343.1 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), meanwhile, rose 17.6 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 329.5 crore in Q4FY24, from Rs 280.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Abbott India’s margin zoomed 200 basis points (bps) to 22.9 per cent in the March quarter of financial year 2024, as opposed to 20.9 per cent in the March quarter of financial year 2023. 

The Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 410 per share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders. 

The record date for determining members' entitlement to the final dividend for FY24 has been set as July 19, 2024.

Based in Mumbai, Abbott India Limited provides medications across various therapeutic areas including women's health, gastroenterology, cardiology, metabolic disorders, and primary care.

The 52-week high of Abbott India share is Rs 29,628.15 while its 52-week low is Rs 20,594.25 apiece.

The market capitalisation of Abbott India is Rs 56,359.42 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

At 9:53 AM, shares of Abbott India were trading 3.61 per cent high at Rs 26,479.30 per share. By comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.60 per cent higher at 72,835.55 levels. 
Topics : Abbott India Abbott Laboratories Abbott buzzing stock Buzzing stocks BSE NSE BSE NSE equity Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon