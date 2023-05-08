MSCI cuts free float in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas; stocks sink 5%



The sharp decline in the two stocks came as a result of global index provider MSCI’s decision to reduce the free float of the duo in its index review this month. Shares of Adani group companies tumbled on Monday, led by losses in Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas, which were locked in their 5 per cent lower circuits at Rs 949.30 and Rs 872.35, respectively, on the BSE.







Analysts say the weightage of Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission in the MSCI Standard indices could now be halved. This will lead to outflows from passive trackers.

As per MSCI, the free float or foreign inclusion factor (FIF) of a security is defined as the proportion of shares outstanding available for purchase in the public equity markets by international investors. In a release on Friday, the index provider said it now sees the free float for Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission at 14 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, down from 25 per cent.

Besides, other group stocks including Adani Green, Adani Enterprises and Adani Power were trading 1.5-3 per cent lower at the time of writing this report. NDTV, ACC, Ambuja Cement and Adani Wilmar also held minor losses.

Also Read Fresh troubles: Adani Group stocks decline on MSCI free float review HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts Street Signs: Free-float markdown, Zomato gains 25% in 4 weeks & more Analysts cautious on mid, smallcaps; await earnings catch-up FMCG index likely to hit 50,000; ITC, Britannia, Marico may rally up to 20% TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABFRL: Analysts Olectra Greentech jumps 10% after net profit rises 52% YoY in Q4 Marico zooms 9% on steady Q4 performance; brokerages upgrade stock How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka Assembly polls?



But in February, MSCI had postponed the lowering of the free float for four Adani group shares–Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and ACC– as these were continuously hitting lower circuits, which could have led to “replicability issues”.

The changes that have now been made in the free floats of the said Adani firms was to be initially done in February due for March following the scathing report on the group by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.