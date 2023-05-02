Adani stocks in focus amid Q4 results; Adani Green soars 5%, NDTV tanks 5%



The renewable power major, on Monday, reported a 142 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,365 crore in Q4FY23 on a YoY basis. Its revenues were up by 89 per cent to Rs 2,130 crore in the same quarter. Shares of Adani Green Energy were locked in the 5-per cent upper circuit, at Rs 998, on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day deal after the Adani group company's net profit zoomed 142 per cent on year in the March quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23). By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 9:20 AM.



AGEL has added an additional 2,676 MW renewable capacity to its operational fleet in FY23, which includes 2,140 MW solar-wind hybrid plants in Rajasthan, 325 MW wind power plant in Madhya Pradesh and 212 MW solar power plants in Rajasthan. READ MORE The company said its sale of energy has increased by 58 per cent to 14,880 million units in FY23 mainly due to strong capacity addition, analytics driven O&M enabling high plant availability and deployment of latest renewable technologies.



On the flipside, shares of NDTV, the recent addition to Adani Group, slumped 4.6 per cent to Rs 180.6 apiece on the BSE In Tuesday's intra-day trade as the broadcaster's net profit plunged nearly 98 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 59 lakh. Last year, the company's net profit was Rs 24.16 crore. "We are leaders in the green energy space and have consistently set new industry standards in efficiency, performance and capacity development. We are expediting the transition to sustainable energy and playing a pivotal role in fulfilling India’s obligations to a greener future,"tGautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group said.

Also Read From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today Top listed cement companies' margins, profits lowest in a decade Ambuja Cements rallies 5%, hits all-time high in a range-bound market JK Lakshmi Cement soars 15% in 2 days on hopes of margin improvement ahead NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts Blue Star jumps 5% on plans of bonus shares; board meet on May 04 Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Group, UltraTech, Auto, Sugar, ONGC, Blue Star Stock market live: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty tops 18150; TaMo slips 1% Charts show bullish trend likely for Nifty50, Nifty Bank in the near-term FPI details in Adani saga: Sebi may seek govt help on info from overseas