Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adani group shares trade mixed as Hindenburg issue resurfaces; AEL down 1%

Sebi slapped 'show cause' notice to Hindenburg; Adani Total Gas, Adani Energy Solutions, New Delhi Television and Adani Wilmar were up in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent.

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Group companies were trading on a mixed note on the bourses after the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research said that it received a "show cause" notice from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) over the Adani issue.

Hindenburg said it received a notice on June 27 "outlining suspected violations of Indian regulations" and alleged that the regulator came to Adani Group's aid after the January 2023 report was released. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Of the 10 listed Adani group companies, the market price of Adani Total Gas, Adani Energy Solutions, New Delhi Television (NDTV) and Adani Wilmar were up in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent. Adani Power, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and ACC traded flat.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Adani Enterprises (AEL), the groups’ flagship company, and Ambuja Cements were down up to 1 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was traded flat at 79,478 at 09:34 am.

The Hindenburg report was published on January 24, 2023 by a short seller addressed to the “Adani Group”. The short seller report contained certain allegations and questions pertaining to some of the Adani portfolio companies including AEL. The 88 allegations targeting Adani Group companies were around historic events. The response to these allegations was submitted by company to the Indian stock exchanges on January 29, 2023, AEL said in its FY24 annual report.

More From This Section

CJ George, Geojit Financial Services

'Discount broking space getting overcrowded; Sensex can hit 100,000'

PremiumBuy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

Angel ONE, Motilal, IIFL: Charts hint up to 24% downside for broking stocks

bse, stock market, markets

Market outlook Jul 02: GIFT Nifty hints muted open; Allied Blenders to list

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to watch on July 2: Patanjali Foods, CSB Bank, DCX Systems, NMDC

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Jatin Gedia of ShareKhan recommends buying these two stocks on July 2


On January 3, 2024, the Hon'ble Supreme Court disposed of all matters in various petitions including those seeking separate independent investigations relating to the allegations in the short seller report.

Further, the Hon'ble Supreme Court directed SEBI to complete the pending two investigations, preferably within three months, and take its investigations (including 22 already completed) to their logical conclusion in accordance with the law.

During the quarter that ended March 31, 2024, AEL received two show cause notices (SCNs) from SEBI alleging non-compliance of provisions of the Listing Agreement and SEBI LODR Regulations pertaining to alleged related party transactions with third parties and validity of peer review certificates of statutory auditors with respect to earlier years.

The management of AEL believes that there is no material consequential effect of these SCNs on relevant financial statements and no material non-compliance with applicable laws and regulations, the company said in FY24 annual report.


Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Broking stocks fall up to 11% after Sebi directs MIIs to levy uniform fees

pvr, cinema, theatre, films, movie, films, coronavirus, multiplex

PVR Inox rallies 6%, hits over 5-month high on recovery hopes

Stock market, markets, shares

Rane Holdings locks in 20% upper circuit on acquiring major stake in JV Co

Hero Motocorp, JSW energy among 7 midcap stocks likely to get largecap tag

This stock has rallied 31% in 4 days on fund buying; up 237% in 1 year

JSW, JSW energy, electricity, industry, plant

JSW Energy share price hits 52-week high after unit signs PPA with SJVN

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Adani Group Adani Enterprises Ltd Adani Total SA Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Adani Green Energy Ambuja Cements

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon