Here's why Balkrishna Industries slid 10% despite strong Q1 earnings

Balkrishna Industries dipped up to 9.81 per cent at Rs 2,755.50 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade. The stock price slided as investors resorted to profit booking after the company reported its April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Friday. Analysts also hinted at a mixed outlook for the firm ahead of demand headwinds in the tyre manufacturing sector.

Japanese brokerage firm, Nomura said that the demand has slowed down substantially, led by weak orignal equipment (OE), lower farm income levels, and high interest rates affecting replacement demand. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The brokerage said that global agri prices have also started moderating, adding that global peers also echo similar sentiment and expect recovery to be delayed further. Analysts expect the company's volume growth to slow substantially from 2Q, partly offset by strong performance in India, however, rising commodity and freight rates will likely impact margins as well, though they will normalise by FY26.

Nomura lowered its FY25 and FY26 volumes by 4 per cent and cut earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins by 150 basis points and 40 (bp) respectively.

"We maintain our target enterprise value (EV) to Ebitda at 18 times and roll forward to average FY26-27F (Jun-25F earlier), to arrive at our new target price of Rs 3,115 (Rs 3,230 earlier). The stock is up 26 per cent over the past three months and we believe the current valuation at 18 times FY26 EV to Ebitda is in fair value zone. Hence, we downgrade to Neutral," Siddhartha Bera and Kapil Singh of Nomura said.

Analysts at ICICI Securities, also highlighted near term risks for the company, saying that Balkrishna Industries is seeing retail demand weakness and channel inventory build-up due to a combination of geopolitical issues, inflation and recessionary concerns, and thus, may see low single-digit growth in FY25.

As against its 84k tonne volume in Q1, the brokerage is building in average volume of 79k tonnes in next three quarters in FY25, implying 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Analysts at ICICI Securties, retained thier 'Hold' rating on the counter with an unchanged target price of Rs 3,200, implying 26 times FY26 earning per share (EPS).

While analysts mostly held that the tyre manufacturer may see downside risks in nearterm, those at Nuvama Institutional Equities continued to stay positive.

"Although near-term outlook for the underlying industry is weak, we expect the company to outpace the industry riding its compelling quality-price mix. For FY24–27E, we are building in a revenue/Ebitda CAGR of 13 per cent/16 per cent. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs 3,500 (earlier Rs 3,700) based on 30 times September-FY26 earnings," Raghunandhan NL, Manav Shah, and Rahul Kumar of Nuvama said.

However, like others, Nuvama also noted that weak demand is expected in global tractors and construction equipment tyres in the near term.

Accordingly, the brokergae said that there is possibility of potential decline in volumes for remaining quarters for FY25, and cut its FY25 revenue by 5 per cent. Furthermore, accounting for the recent increase in input costs and logistics costs, it lowered its FY27 Ebitda by 7 per cent.

Financial print in Q1

Balkrishna Industries, a leading off-highway tyre manufacturer, announced a 47.6 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. The company reported a net profit of Rs 490 crore, up from Rs 332 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations also saw a significant rise of 25.7 per cent, reaching Rs 2,714.5 crore compared to Rs 2,159.4 crore in the previous year.

Operationally, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 32.5 per cent to Rs 663.6 crore in Q1FY25, up from Rs 501 crore in Q1FY24. The Ebitda margin improved to 24.5 per cent from 23.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

In response to the growing success of its off-the-road (OTR) tyre range, Balkrishna Industries plans to invest up to Rs 1,300 crore in capital expenditures to expand production capacity.

The company will increase its capacity by 35,000 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at its Bhuj facility, with the expansion occurring in phases. As of June 30, 2024, Balkrishna Industries holds gross cash and cash equivalents of Rs 2,946 crore, the company said in its investor presentation.

The share price of the company has zoomed 22.7 per cent in the last six months, while rallying 21.4 per cent in the last one year.

Balkrishna Industries is presently trading at a price to earnings multiple of 41.09 times, while trading at an earning per share (EPS) of Rs 74.34.

At 12:03 PM; the stock price of the company was trading 5.62 per cent lower at Rs 2,883.85 per share on the BSE. By comparison the BSE Sensex surged by 0.24 per cent at 79,889 levels.