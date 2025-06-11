Last day! Sacheerome IPO ends today; subscription rises 52x, GMP at 40%

Sacheerome IPO Day 3 subscription status: The three day subscription window to bid for Sacheerome's initial public offering (IPO) is set to close today, June 11, 2025. The public issue, which opened for bidding on Monday, June 9, 2025, has received a solid response from investors so far. The SME offering was oversubscribed with 22,52,50,800 shares, against 43,21,200 shares on offer, leading to a subscription of 52.13 times around 10:30 AM on Wednesday, showed NSE data.
Sacheerome IPO GMP
The unlisted shares of Sacheerome were trading at ₹143, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹41 or 40.2 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹102, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. ALSO READ | Ganga Bath Fittings makes solid D-Street debut; shares list at 20% premium
Sacheerome IPO details
Sacheerome aims to raise ₹61.62 crore through the SME offering comprising a fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Shares of Sacheerome will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, June 16, 2025.
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹96 to ₹102 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,15,200 to subscribe for a minimum of one lot comprising 1,200 shares. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 2,400 shares with a minimum investment amount of ₹2,44,800.
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to use ₹56.5 crore for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. ALSO READ | Samay Project IPO opens on June 16: Check price band, lot size, key dates
About Sacheerome
Incorporated in 1992, Sacheerome specialises in creating and manufacturing fragrances and flavours. Its fragrances are used in Personal Care & Wash, Body Care, Hair Care & Wash, Fabric Care, Home Care, Baby Care, Fine fragrance, Air care, Pet Care, Men’s Grooming, Hygiene & Wellness and various other industries. Flavours manufactured by Sacheerome are used in Beverage, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Health & Nutrition, Oral care, Shisha, Meat Products, Dry Flavours, Seasonings and others. Sacheerome’s manufacturing facility is equipped with an annual production capacity of 7,60,000 Kg.