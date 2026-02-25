Schaeffler India jumps 6% on announcing healthy Q4 results, dividend

Schaeffler India shares jumped 6.1 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹4,332 per share on BSE. At 9:20 AM, Schaeffler India's share price was trading 5.09 per cent higher at ₹4290.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.5 per cent at 82,639.35. The buying on the counter came after the company reported its December quarter (Q4FY25) numbers.

In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹322.36 crore , compared to ₹237.28 crore, up 35.8 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹2,724.2 crore, compared to ₹2,136.06 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 27.5 per cent.

Schaeffler India dividend details

According to the filing, the board recommended a dividend of ₹35 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each. The dividend for the year ended December 31, 2025, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) shall be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.

Schaeffler India management commentary

Commenting on the results, Harsha Kadam, managing director and chief executive officer, said, “ I am happy to share that we continued our growth trajectory aided by strong performance across our domestic and intercompany exports business. Strong demand traction in the automotive industry riding on the back of the goods and services tax (GST) reforms in September and our continued trajectory of business wins in all our divisions, aided growth."

He added: Our strategic focus on localization and capital efficiency contributed to enhancing our quality of earnings while navigating changes in the regulatory environment related to labor code. As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our commitment to executing our strategic priorities while maintaining a consistent approach to dividends payments, ensuring sustained long-term value for our shareholders.

Schaeffler India is a precision engineering leader with a 75-year global legacy, specialising in motion technology solutions designed to be efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The company provides innovative products for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies across the entire product life cycle. With a robust domestic footprint including five manufacturing plants (Talegaon, Savli, Maneja, Hosur, and Shoolagiri), three R&D centers, and five sales offices, Schaeffler India leverages a strong industrial and automotive aftermarket network to ensure nationwide accessibility for its customers.