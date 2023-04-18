close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Time to adopt 'Sell on Rise' strategy in Nifty Bank, Financial Services

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analysts, the Nifty Bank Index is expected to face significant resistance around the 42,700 level in the near term.

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors
Web Exclusive

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 7:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Bank Index
Bias: Sell on Rise

The Nifty Bank Index, currently trading at CMP 42,216.70, is displaying a sideways pattern with a negative bias on the hourly charts, suggesting a potential bearish outlook for the remainder of the week. Based on the technical analysis, the following observations are made:
Resistance expected around 42,700: The index is likely to face a significant resistance level around 42,700, as indicated by the chart analysis. This level could act as a barrier to further upside movement and may trigger selling pressure.

Minor support levels expected between 4,1800 - 41,700 followed by 41,200: On the  downside, the index is expected to find minor support levels between 41,800 - 41,700, which could provide temporary buffers against potential downside momentum. If these support levels are violated, the next support level is anticipated at around 41,200, which could offer further support to the index.
Sell on the rise for near-term traders or wait for the index to trade near the support zone for fresh accumulation: Based on the technical analysis, a potential trading strategy for near-term traders could be to sell on the rise, considering the last week's rally and the current consolidation pattern that suggests the index may underperform in the near term.

Also Read

Look to accumulate pharma, media shares near support levels: Ravi Nathani

Bank Nifty, Private Bank indices remain bearish on charts: Ravi Nathani

Nifty trading range has narrowed down, says Ravi Nathani

Ravi Nathani recommends placing bearish trading bets on Nifty Metal index

Nifty, Bank Nifty exhibit a mixed bias, says Ravi Nathani

Weak guidance, muted sentiment to weigh on near term IT outlook

IT sell-off snaps markets' 9-day gaining streak; Infosys slumps about 10%

Mutual fund inflows, equity market performance witness decoupling

Market regulator Sebi comes out with dispute resolution mechanism for LPCC

Private equity, venture capital funds' investments decline 4% in March


This could result in a healthy correction for the short-term bullish trend seen on the charts. Alternatively, traders could wait for the index to trade near the support zone for fresh accumulation, as it could provide favorable opportunities for buying at lower levels.
In conclusion, based on the technical analysis of the Nifty Bank Index, a sideways pattern with a negative bias is expected for the near term, with resistance around 42,700 and minor support levels between 41,800 - 41,700 followed by 41,200. Selling on the rise or waiting for the index to trade near the support zone for fresh accumulation could be potential trading strategies for traders.

Nifty Financial Services Index
Bias: Sell on Rise

The Nifty Financial Services Index, currently trading at CMP 18,820.85, presents an interesting trading scenario when analyzed using hourly charts. Multiple technical indicators, including Bollinger Bands and RSI, suggest potential selling pressure and underperformance in the near term.
The index is currently trading at the Upper Bollinger Bands, with Bollinger Bands % B above 1, indicating possible selling pressure during rallies. Additionally, negative divergence in RSI further supports the notion of potential underperformance.

Based on these indicators, the recommended trading strategy could be to sell on the rise with a target of 18,525, while maintaining a strict stop loss above 19,100 on a closing basis.
(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

 
Topics : Nifty Bank index | Trading strategies | Market technicals | technical analysis | technical charts | Market Outlook | Market trends | stock market trading

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Zee Entertainment falls 3% as nearly 6% equity change hands via block deals

Zee, ZEEL
2 min read

Nestle surges 4%, nears 52-wk high ahead of record date for dividend payout

Nestle
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

HDFC Bank: Near-term volatility to continue as merger timeline gets delayed

HDFC Bank: Near-term hiccups to continue as merger timeline gets delayed
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Infosys can slip below Rs 1,000 levels; TCS can hit Rs 2,900, charts show

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

ITC hits new high, tops Rs 400-mark; stock doubles in less than two years

soaps, shampoo, fmcg, goods, shopping, retailers, buying sales, customers
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Infosys can slip below Rs 1,000 levels; TCS can hit Rs 2,900, charts show

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Stock Market Live: Sensex down 550 pts, Nifty tests 17,700; IT shares weigh

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Zee Ent, Tata Motors, VA Tech Wabag

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50
5 min read

Infosys tanks 12%, hits 52-week low on disappointing March quarter results

infosys
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

HDFC Bank: Near-term volatility to continue as merger timeline gets delayed

HDFC Bank: Near-term hiccups to continue as merger timeline gets delayed
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadAndroid
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon