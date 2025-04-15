Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Airtel, Bajaj Finance, IndiGo: At new highs; are they worth your portfolio?

Airtel, Bajaj Finance, IndiGo: At new highs; are they worth your portfolio?

Technical charts suggest that shares of Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and IndiGo can potentially appreciate another 15% from present levels; here are the key support and resistance levels to track.

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty rallied over 2 per cent each in intra-day deals on Tuesday tracking upbeat overseas cues. Amid the rally - 3 large-cap stocks namely - Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) registered new all-time highs on the stock exchanges.  Telecom major Bharti Airtel hit a new peak at ₹ 1,820, and has gained 3.5 per cent thus far this month. Shares of non-banking financial major - Bajaj Finance have been outperforming for the last five months, with a rally of over 41 per cent, and the stock advanced nearly 2 per cent so far in April and recorded a new high at ₹ 9,290 today. Meanwhile, IndiGo climbed to a record high at ₹ 5,347, and has rallied nearly 4 per cent so far this month.  In the calendar year 2025 thus far, Bajaj Finance stock has zoomed over 36 per cent; while Bharti Airtel and IndiGo have surged up to 15 per cent each. In comparison in the same period, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty have declined around 2 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.  ALSO READ: Sensex zooms 1500 points on Tuesday; is the worst over for the markets?  Given this background, should you be a Buyer or Seller at these counters, are these 3 stocks - Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and IndiGo worth your portfolio? Here's what the technical charts suggest.  Bharti Airtel  Current Price: ₹ 1,796  Upside Potential: 15%  Downside Risk: 8.7%  Support: ₹ 1,780; ₹ 1,720; ₹ 1,675  Resistance: ₹ 1,885; ₹ 1,970  Bharti Airtel stock is expected to trade on an upbeat note in the near-term as long as the stock holds above ₹ 1,780. The short-term bias for the stock is expected to remain as long as the stock trades above ₹ 1,640. Interim support for the stock is seen at ₹ 1,720 and ₹ 1,675 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹ 2,065 levels in the coming months. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹ 1,885 and ₹ 1,970 levels, shows the technical chart.  ALSO READ:  HPCL, BPCL, IOC: Time to buy or sell OMCs as govt hikes excise duty?  Bajaj Finance  Current Price: ₹ 9,100  Upside Potential: 14.8%  Downside Risk: 8.1%  Support: ₹ 8,830; ₹ 8,550  Resistance: ₹ 9,525; ₹ 9,885; ₹ 10,175  Bajaj Finance has been a major outperformer so far this year. The long-term chart indicates that the overall trend is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹ 8,830 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹ 10,450 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹ 9525, ₹ 9,885 and ₹ 10,175 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  However, the near-term chart suggests that some caution should be exercised at the counter as the key momentum indicator - the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered the overbought zone. In the event of profit-taking the stock can possibly slide to ₹ 8,365 levels, with intermediate support likely around ₹ 8,830 and ₹ 8,550 levels.  InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)  Current Price: ₹ 5,310  Upside Potential: 10.8%  Downside Risk: 10.4%  Support: ₹ 5,300; ₹ 5,030  Resistance: ₹ 5,410; ₹ 5,590; ₹ 5,735  The key momentum oscillators on IndiGo stock chart continue to favour the bulls, even as select indicators are trading in overbought conditions. In the very near-term the stock needs to sustain above ₹ 5,300 levels to continue the upside momentum. On the higher-end, the stock can potentially rally to ₹ 5,885 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 5,410, ₹ 5,590 and ₹ 5,735 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the flip side, in case, the stock consistently trades below ₹ 5,300-mark, it can possibly retrace towards ₹ 5,030 levels; below which a dip towards ₹ 4,760 levels seems likely. 

Topics : Bharti Airtel Bajaj Finance InterGlobe Aviation IndiGo shares stocks technical analysis Market Outlook Market forecast Market trends stock market trading Market technicals Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid Stock Recommendations stock market bets Trading strategies technical charts technical calls

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE
