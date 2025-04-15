Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Power shares charge 4% as arm inks ₹4,500 crore-deal with NTPC

The project is worth around ₹4,500 crore and has to be completed within 24 months or 2 years

Tata power

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Tata Power Company shares gained 4.3 per cent on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹380.5 per share on BSE. The stock advanced after the company arm Tata Power Renewable Energy signed Power Purchase Agreement with NTPC to set up 200 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy project. 
 
Around 10:29 AM, Tata Power share price was up 3.79 per cent at ₹378.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.11 per cent at 76,744.32. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,20,959.58 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹494.85 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹326.25 per share. 
 
 
"We wish to inform you that Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited(‘TPREL’), a subsidiary of the company signs a power purchase agreement (‘PPA’) with NTPC Limited to set up a 200 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy project," the filing read.
 
The project is worth around ₹4,500 crore and has to be completed within 24 months or 2 years. A key feature of this initiative is the commitment to a 4-hour peak power supply, ensuring at least 90 per cent availability during peak demand hours to support the growing energy needs of distribution companies. 

According to reports, the project is expected to generate approximately 1,300 million units (MUs) of electricity annually and will mitigate over 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. The project was won by Tata Power Renewable Energy based on competitive bidding and would consist of solar, wind and BESS (battery energy storage system) technologies.
 
With this project, Tata Power Renewable Energy's total renewable utility capacity has reached 10.9 GW. Currently, 5.5 GW of this capacity is operational, comprising 4.5 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind energy. Additionally, 5.4 GW is under various stages of implementation, evenly split between 2.7 GW of solar and 2.7 GW of wind projects.
 
These ongoing projects are expected to be completed in phases over the next 6 to 24 months in a staggered manner.
 
In the past one year, Tata Power shares have lost 15.5 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 2.4 per cent. 
 

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

