Alipay sells entire 3.44% stake in Zomato, Axis MF unveils new fund scheme

Alipay exits Zomato
Alipay Singapore Holding on Wednesday sold its entire 3.44 per cent stake in food delivery giant Zomato. It sold 296 million shares at Rs 112.7 apiece for a total of Rs 3,336 crore. Among the buyers were Morgan Stanley, ICICI Prudential Life, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Societe Generale and Vanguard. Shares of Zomato last closed at Rs 116.7, up 2.6 per cent. BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley handled the share sale.
Axis MF unveils new fund scheme
Axis Mutual Fund on Wednesday launched the India Manufacturing Fund, a thematic equity scheme which will predominantly invest in stocks of a wide spectrum of industries including capital goods, textiles, pharma, consumer durables and defence.
WhiteOak MF launches NFO
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced the launch of new fund offer (NFO) — Large & Mid Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing in both largecap and midcap stocks.