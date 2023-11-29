Alipay sells entire 3.44% stake in Zomato, Axis MF unveils new fund scheme

Alipay exits Zomato



Axis MF unveils new fund scheme







WhiteOak MF launches NFO

Axis Mutual Fund on Wednesday launched the India Manufacturing Fund, a thematic equity scheme which will predominantly invest in stocks of a wide spectrum of industries including capital goods, textiles, pharma, consumer durables and defence.

Alipay Singapore Holding on Wednesday sold its entire 3.44 per cent stake in food delivery giant Zomato. It sold 296 million shares at Rs 112.7 apiece for a total of Rs 3,336 crore. Among the buyers we­re Morgan Stanley, ICICI Pru­de­ntial Life, Abu Dhabi Invest­ment Authority, Societe Gen­erale and Vanguard. Shares of Zomato last closed at Rs 116.7, up 2.6 per cent. BofA Secu­ri­ties and Morgan Stan­ley han­dled the share sale.