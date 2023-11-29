Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

Alipay sells entire 3.44% stake in Zomato, Axis MF unveils new fund scheme

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund on Wednesday anno­unced the launch of new fund offer (NFO) - Large & Mid Cap Fund, an open-en­ded equity scheme investing in both largecap and midcap stocks

stocks, india inc, stock option, markets, trading, investment, stake, psu, disinvestment, selling, employees, workers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alipay exits Zomato
 
Alipay Singapore Holding on Wednesday sold its entire 3.44 per cent stake in food delivery giant Zomato. It sold 296 million shares at Rs 112.7 apiece for a total of Rs 3,336 crore. Among the buyers we­re Morgan Stanley, ICICI Pru­de­ntial Life, Abu Dhabi Invest­ment Authority, Societe Gen­erale and Vanguard. Shares of Zomato last closed at Rs 116.7, up 2.6 per cent. BofA Secu­ri­ties and Morgan Stan­ley han­dled the share sale.

Axis MF unveils new fund scheme 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Axis Mutual Fund on Wednesday launched the India Manufacturing Fund, a thematic equity scheme which will predominantly invest in stocks of a wide spectrum of industries including capital goods, textiles, pharma, consumer durables and defence. 

WhiteOak MF launches NFO 
 
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund on Wednesday anno­unced the launch of new fund offer (NFO) — Large & Mid Cap Fund, an open-en­ded equity scheme investing in both largecap and midcap stocks.



Also Read

Zomato zooms 4% after over 300 mn shares change hands in block deals

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Alipay Singapore Holding to sell 3.44% stake in Zomato on Wednesday

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Municipalities can look at escrow account structure to garner funds: Buch

India moves to elite club of nations as mcap tops $4 trn for first time

Nifty reclaims 20,000, primed for biggest monthly gain since July 2022

BHEL hits highest level since May 2017; stock zooms 135% in last 8 months

Renewables lender IREDA hits over $1.8 bn valuation in trading debut

Topics : Alipay Zomato Axis Mutual Fund

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon