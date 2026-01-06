Allcargo Terminals rises 6% in trade; what's boosting investors' interest?

Allcargo Terminals shares gained 5.9 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹29.35 per share on BSE. The buying interest came after the company reported its monthly volume update.
At 9:50 AM, Allcargo Terminals’ share price was trading 5.38 per cent higher at ₹29.19 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.22 per cent at 85,248.69. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹735.76 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹37.94 and a 52-week low at ₹18.37.
In its monthly update for December 2025, the company stated that its CFS (Container Freight Station) volumes stood at 61.2 thousand TEUs. The company said this was up 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), against December 2024 and up 11 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) compared with November 2025.
Allcargo Terminals Q2 results
Allcargo Terminals’ profit after tax remained flat Y-o-Y at ₹11 crore in Q2FY26. The company’s revenue from operations climbed 6 per cent annually to ₹207 crore in the September quarter of FY26, from ₹195 crore in the September quarter of FY25.
Allcargo Terminals’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), meanwhile, zoomed 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹40 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹32 crore in Q2FY25.
On Q2 show, Suresh Kumar R, managing director, Allcargo Terminals, had said, “Powered by volume growth across our pan-India facilities, Allcargo Terminals has grown revenue and Ebitda by 11 per cent and 17 per cent respectively in Q2 over the previous quarter. The volume growth is a reflection of both market trends and green shoots of our capacity expansion in key markets. We are on course with our three-year strategic plan and remain committed to operations excellence for customer satisfaction – ensuring we continue to deliver value to all stakeholders.” ALSO READ | Emmvee Photovoltaic gains 9%; Jefferies initiates coverage with 'Buy'
Allcargo Terminals Limited (ATL) is an independent, publicly listed company that demerged from Allcargo Logistics in August 2023. Building on the legacy of its India-born parent, a global leader in multimodal logistics, ATL operates India’s widest network of Container Freight Stations (CFS) and Inland Container Depots (ICD).
The company has a strong presence at key trade gateways, including Nhava Sheva (JNPT), Mundra, Chennai, and Kolkata. ATL leverages digital innovation through its myCFS app and portal, enabling seamless, contact-less CFS operations for customers.