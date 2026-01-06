HDFC Securities sees strong growth prospects for Trent; upgrades to 'Add'

Analysts at HDFC Securities have turned bullish on Tata Group’s retail services player, Trent, upgrading their rating to ‘Add' from ‘Reduce,’ citing the company’s strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. This shift follows a nearly 50 per cent price correction from peak to trough, which the brokerage believes now presents a favorable risk-reward opportunity.
Key factors supporting the upgrade, according to the brokerage, include rapid store expansions, increased SSSG potential from Zudio’s network, Westside’s growing memberships, and the company’s ongoing expansion in under-retailed regions.
According to analysts Jay Gandhi and Vedant Mulik, the combination of healthy operational inputs for future KPIs (SSSG and store expansion) and a significant valuation cut (117x FY28 P/E to 60x FY28 P/E) drove the decision to upgrade Trent.
The analysts also raised their target price to ₹4,700 per share (earlier ₹4,300 per share), based on a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) approach, with a 60x FY28 P/adjusted EPS for the standalone business. Additionally, FY27/28 EPS estimates have been revised upward by 1-2 per cent. However, amidst this optimism, Trent shares were trading lower on Tuesday. At 09:20 AM, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹4,117.40 per share, down 7.05 per cent from its previous close of ₹4,429.80 per share on the NSE. ALSO READ | Jefferies initiates 'Buy' on Emmvee Photovoltaic, sees solar boom tailwinds
Zudio’s expansion strategy: A Harbinger for SSSG revival?
According to the brokerage, Zudio's store expansion strategy indicates a shift from saturated, over-retailed markets in South and West India to less explored regions in the North and East. In FY24, 32 per cent of store additions were in these regions, and the share has risen significantly in FY25 (43 per cent) and Y-T-D FY26 (60 per cent).
While the shift has impacted sales density, reflected in a subdued SSSG (low single digits) over the past 18 months, the brokerage views this as a temporary phase. Most of the North and East catchments remain under-retailed, offering significant potential for future SSSG growth.
The report highlights that, of Zudio’s 100+ district presence (280+ stores) in North and East India, 50 districts still have fewer than five stores, with a share of over 15 per cent in each district, suggesting ample room for expansion. The brokerage expects 170-180 new store additions over FY26-28, with the bulk of FY24 store additions (54 per cent of the 541-store base) contributing to SSSG calculations from FY27 onwards. ALSO READ | Emkay Global upgrades Bajaj Auto to 'Buy' on EV momentum, export recovery
Westside's membership surge, future outlook
HDFC Securities also highlighted Westside’s strong performance, particularly the addition of 5.5 million new Weststyle Club members in FY25. The brokerage suggests that this maturing member base could drive future SSSG for the brand.
The analysts have factored in a 15 per cent revenue CAGR for Westside over FY25-28, with annual SSSG of around 7 per cent, and steady margins of approximately 15 per cent.
However, the report pointed out that Star, another key player in Trent’s portfolio, still has room for improvement. "Star’s staples, fresh products, and GM/apparel categories continue to outperform the overall portfolio (based on channel checks and FY25 financials), but FMCG, an important footfall driver, is lagging. We believe Star must address this before pursuing any major expansion strategy," said the brokerage in its report.
