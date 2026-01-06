Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Emkay Global upgrades Bajaj Auto to 'Buy' on EV momentum, export recovery

Emkay Global upgrades Bajaj Auto to 'Buy' on EV momentum, export recovery

Emkay Global upgrades Bajaj Auto to 'Buy', raises target to ₹11,100 citing EV leadership, export recovery, EPS upgrades and strong risk-reward outlook

Bajaj Auto share price today

Emkay Global upgrades rating on Bajaj Auto stock

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Emkay Global upgrades Bajaj Auto

  Domestic brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services has upgraded Bajaj Auto stock rating from ‘Add’ to ‘Buy’, driven by the company’s evolving portfolio and strengthening market position.
 
Emkay Global has raised its share price target on Bajaj Auto to ₹11,100 from ₹9,500, projecting an upside of approximately 17 per cent by December 2027, bolstered by an attractive risk-reward ratio.
 
“The upside is on account of an earnings per share (EPS) upgrade by around 4 per cent for FY27 and 9 per cent for FY28, and incorporating Bajaj Auto Credit at ₹300 per share. This is based on 2x FY28E P/B, given the meaningful ramp-up in operations. We believe Bajaj Auto offers an attractive risk-reward at current levels (1-year forward at 24x vs 38x for TVS Motor and 32x for Eicher Motor),” Emkay Global said.
 
 
The attractive valuations, it said, are further backed by strong exports trends and the launch of a refreshed Pulsar range in calendar year 2026, translating into a healthy 14-per cent EPS CAGR over FY26E-28E.
 

Dominance in the electric vehicle (EV) segment

A major milestone highlighted by Emkay Global is Bajaj Auto’s ascent in the electric three-wheeler (E-3W) space. As of December 2025, the company has overtaken Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) to claim the number-1 spot in the E-3W market, capturing a 31.8 per cent share. Simultaneously, the company has maintained its position as the second-largest player in the electric two-wheeler (E-2W) segment for four consecutive months. Notably, the EV business has already achieved Ebitda breakeven, signalling a sustainable transition toward green mobility.

Also Read

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power share

Jefferies initiates 'Buy' on Emmvee Photovoltaic, sees solar boom tailwinds

Automakers, car makers, cars, automobile manufacturers, auto industry

Emkay names TVS Motor, Ather, Maruti as preferred auto plays; here's why

Reliance Industries share price

RIL shares hit new high; analysts see gains from US move on Venezuela oil

alternative investment funds, AIFs

AIF industry seeks tax parity for private credit funds in Budgetpremium

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Competition, pace of store additions to keep DMart under pressurepremium

 
“Bajaj Auto’s overall domestic 2W market share has likely bottomed out (10.5 per cent in December 2025 vs 10 per cent in Q2FY25), with domestic motorcycle dispatches growing in a low single digit over the past 15 month... However, a sequential pick-up has been witnessed in the overall market share, led by 125cc and premium motorcycles, so far in Q3FY26, at 21.9 per cent and 22.2 per cent, respectively, compared to 21.1 per cent and 21.9 per cent in Q2FY26,” Emkay said.
 
Going ahead, the two-wheeler manufacturer’s strategy to push newer (Pulsar, Chetak) models (~3-4 lined up in Q4) is likely to aid the market share trajectory, the brokerage said.
 

Export resilience

On the international front, exports remain a pillar of growth, particularly in Latin America and Asia. With exports now constituting roughly 44 per cent of the volume mix, the company is well-positioned to benefit from currency depreciation tailwinds, which are expected to enhance overall margins, Emkay said.
 
Combined with a gradual turnaround at KTM, Emkay Global anticipates a healthy 14 per cent EPS CAGR through FY28, with a 2.7-per cent December 2027 dividend yield.

More From This Section

Stock market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 93 points in pre-open; Nifty at 26,199

Stocks to Watch, January 6, 2026

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 6: Axis Bank, Swiggy, Trent, IndusInd Bank, HPCL

FMCG

FMCG Q3 growth dull; recovery amid tailwinds key for valuations: Analysts

M Damodaran, former Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman

Securities market code: Sebi ex-chief warns of investor focus dilutionpremium

Gold ETF

Gold, silver jump as Venezuela tensions add to geopolitical risk

Topics : Stock Analysis Markets Bajaj Auto auto stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodayAutism Myths and FactsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon