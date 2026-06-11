Thursday, June 11, 2026 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Analyst suggests buying Nestle India, Bharat Forge today: Check targets

Analyst suggests buying Nestle India, Bharat Forge today: Check targets

Stocks to buy: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has recommended buying the shares of Nestle India, and Bharat Forge today

stocks to buy today

Ruchit Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to buy today - Recommended by Ruchit Jain, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Nestle India – Buy | CMP ₹1,437 | Target ₹1,530 | Stop loss ₹1,390

 
The stock had recently given a breakout from its long consolidation phase following the announcement of its quarterly results. The breakout was supported by high volumes, and the stock is now showing signs of resuming its momentum after retesting the breakout zone. Positional traders can look for buying opportunities in the stock around the CMP of ₹1,437 for a potential target of around ₹1,530. The stop loss on long positions should be placed below ₹1,390.
 

Bharat Forge – Buy | CMP ₹1,950 | Target ₹2,080 | Stop loss ₹1,875

The stock has recently consolidated in a range, which appears to be a time-wise correction within an uptrend. The stock has seen this consolidation above its key moving average supports, and the RSI oscillator is hinting at a resumption of positive momentum. Hence, positional traders are advised to look for buying opportunities in the stock around the CMP of ₹1,950 for a potential target of around ₹2,080. The stop loss on long positions should be placed below ₹1,875.
  ====================================================== 
(Disclaimer: These recommendations are by Ruchit Jain, head - equity technical research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

Wipro

Wipro share buyback opens Thursday; stock hits 6-yr low, down 14% in 1 week

Vascon Engineers

Vascon Engineers hits 5% upper band on securing ₹348 cr order in Guwahati

Dividend

Eyeing dividend? Check out Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, 29 others today

Asian stocks

Asian shares decline after another AI-led sell-off drags Wall Street lower

stocks to buy today

Buy & Sell ideas for today: Top stock picks by Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi

Topics : technical calls Nestle India Bharat Forge Stocks to buy today Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHexagon Nutrition IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayRetirement Plan for Young ProfessionalsFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayKuwait Airspace ClosureCrude Oil Outlook