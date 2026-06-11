Wipro share buyback opens Thursday; stock hits 6-yr low, down 14% in 1 week

Wipro share price

Share price of Wipro hit an over six-year low at ₹175.80, falling 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. It was quoting at its lowest level since April 2020.

The stock of the information technology (IT) company was quoting lower for the fifth straight day, falling 14 per cent in the past one week, after it turned ex-date of share buyback. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent during the same period.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Thus far in the current calendar year 2026 (YTD), Wipro’s market price tanked 33 per cent, as against 12 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Wipro buyback opens on Thursday, June 11, 2026

IT services company Wipro ₹15,000-crore share buyback programme opens today Thursday, June 11, 2026, offering eligible shareholders an opportunity to tender their shares at a premium. The buyback will remain open till Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Wipro's board approved the repurchase of up to 600 million fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹2 each. The proposed buyback represents up to 5.72 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital. Wipro has fixed the buyback price at ₹250 per equity share, payable in cash.

ALSO READ | All you need to know about Wipro share buyback The company had earlier fixed Friday, June 5, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to participate in the buyback.

Necessity of the Buyback

Wipro in its Letter of Offer said that the Buyback is being undertaken by the company to return surplus funds to its equity shareholders, which are over and above its ordinary capital requirements and in excess of any current investment plans, in an expedient, effective and cost-efficient manner.

The buyback would help in improving financial ratios like earnings per share and return on equity, by reducing the equity base of the company. The Buyback will help the company to distribute surplus cash to its shareholders holding equity shares broadly in proportion to their shareholding, thereby enhancing the overall return to shareholders.

READ | PPAP Automotive stock zooms 16% on Hutchinson partnership news The Buyback, which is being implemented through the tender offer route as prescribed under the Buyback Regulations, would involve a reservation of up to 15 per cent of the Buyback size for small shareholders. The company believes that this reservation of up to 15 per cent for small shareholders would benefit a large number of the company’s public shareholders, Wipro said.

Brokerages view on Wipro Stock

Wipro’s near-term revenue trajectory remains challenged with April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) guidance of -2 per cent to 0 per cent constant currency (CC) quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), amid multiple headwinds - 1) Delayed ramp-ups in large deals, 2) A client-specific issue spilling from Q4 into Q1, and 3) Continued softness in Healthcare and Manufacturing on the back of policy changes and tariff-led disruptions, according to Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

While management expects client-specific drag to normalise post-Q1FY27, the delayed ramp-up risk on mega-deals remains an overhang, given the historically slower-than-expected total contract value (TCV)-to-revenue conversion. At ~15x FY28E EPS with no clear near-term growth inflection, the risk-reward remains balanced at best, the brokerage firm said in the stock update.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services model 1.0 per cent YoY CC revenue growth for FY27E, factoring in a weak start (Q1FY27E revenue down 1.0 per cent QoQ CC) and continued near-term headwinds from ramp-up delays, top client decline, and vertical weakness. The brokerage firm said they also see limited room for margin expansion, given the wage hikes, lower-margin deal ramp-ups, and ongoing AI investments. Further improvement in execution and a stable conversion of deal TCV to revenue will be key to a constructive view, it said. ================================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.