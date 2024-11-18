Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Analysts bullish on NTPC Green Energy IPO; eye long-term potential

Analysts bullish on NTPC Green Energy IPO; eye long-term potential

NTPC Green Energy's IPO opens for public subscription from Tuesday, November 19, 2024, to Friday, November 22, 2024. Brokerages have weighed in on the offering, with recommendations as follows

ntoc green rnergy IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 8:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Brokerages remained bullish on the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of NTPC's renewable energy arm, NTPC Green Energy IPO, set to open for public subscription on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Market analysts broadly recommend subscribing to the public offering for its long-term potential. The bidding for anchor investors for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is scheduled today.
 
Before delving into brokerage reports, here are the key details of the NTPC Green Energy IPO:
 
NTPC Green Energy IPO details  
The Rs 10,000 crore offering of NTPC Green Energy IPO is a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 92,59,25,926 shares. The price band for the IPO is Rs 102-108 per share, with a lot size of 138 shares. Retail investors will need a minimum of Rs 14,904 to bid for one lot of 138 shares.
 
 
The subscription window will open tomorrow and close on Friday, November 22, 2024. The basis of allotment will be finalised on Monday, November 25, 2024, and shares will be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. NTPC Green Energy shares are likely to be listed on NSE and BSE on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. 
NTPC Green Energy IPO registrar and lead managers 

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to watch, Nov. 18: Hero MotoCorp, Glenmark Pharma, Waaree Energies

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi suggests buying these three stocks on Nov. 18

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Today: GIFT Nifty; FIIs; Hero MotoCorp Q2; Zinka Logistics IPO Day 3

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Ravi Nathani sees buying opportunity in Nifty; cautions on midcap select

trading, market, stocks

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these 2 stocks on Nov. 18

KFin Technologies is the registrar for the IPO. The book-running lead managers are IDBI Capital Market Services, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities, and Nuvama Wealth Management.
 
NTPC Green Energy IPO objective 
As per the Red Herring Prospectus, NTPC Green Energy plans to use the net proceeds for funding investments in its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy (NREL), to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.
 
NTPC Green Energy IPO grey market premium (GMP)  
The grey market premium (GMP) for NTPC Green Energy's unlisted shares fell on Monday. The shares were quoted at a premium of Re 1 over the upper end of the IPO price, translating to a GMP of 0.93 per cent. This is a decline of Rs 2 from the Rs 3 premium reported on Friday, November 14, 2024, according to sources tracking grey market activity.
 
Should you Subscribe to the NTPC Green Energy IPO?  
 
Reliance Securities: Subscribe for long-term  
Brokerage firm Reliance Securities recommended subscribing to the IPO for its long-term potential. Analysts highlight NTPC Green Energy's financial strength, strong credit ratings, and expertise in executing large-scale projects. The company’s focus on new energy solutions like green hydrogen and storage positions it well to contribute to India’s net-zero goals.  
 
“We believe the prudent business model, strong earnings growth, and improved financials justify subscribing to the issue for the long term,” Reliance Securities added.
 
SBI Securities: Subscribe for long-term  
SBI Securities also recommends subscribing to the IPO for the long term. At the upper price band of Rs 108, NTPC Green Energy is valued at an FY24 EV/Ebitda of 53.4x based on post-issue capital.  The brokerage projects NTPC Green Energy's operational capacity to grow to 6/11/19 GW by FY25E/FY26E/FY27E from 3.3 GW in September 2024. Revenue, Ebitda, and PAT are expected to grow at CAGRs of 79 per cent, 117.2 per cent, and 123.8 per cent, respectively, during FY24-27E.  
 
“At the upper price band, the issue is attractively priced, and we recommend investors subscribe to the issue for long-term growth,” SBI Securities said.
  NTPC Green Energy IPO

Also Read

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

IPO-bound NTPC Green targets to invest Rs 1 trn in solar, wind assets

IPO

NTPC Green targets $10.8 billion valuation in IPO, analysts flag concerns

NTPC

NTPC Green seeks $12 bn valuation in one of biggest renewable industry IPO

NTPC

NTPC approves Rs 80k cr investment proposals for 6,400 MW thermal capacity

NTPC

Uttar Pradesh government partners NTPC to float solar power plants

Topics : NTPC IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO REVIEW IPO listing time IPOs initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon