NTPC pays Rs 2,424 crore as interim dividend to shareholders for FY25

The company paid its first interim dividend of Rs 2,424 crore for the financial year 2024-25 on November 18, representing 25 per cent of the company's paid-up equity share capital

This marks the 32nd consecutive year that NTPC has distributed dividends to its shareholders.

State-owned NTPC on Monday said it has paid Rs 2,424 crore as an interim dividend to its shareholders.

The company paid its first interim dividend of Rs 2,424 crore for the financial year 2024-25 on November 18, representing 25 per cent of the company's paid-up equity share capital, NTPC said in a statement.

NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh, along with the Board of Directors of the company, presented the "payment advice of Rs 1,238.84 crore, representing the government's share to the Minister of Power Manohar Lal, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal", it added.

On October 24, the Board of Directors of NTPC approved the first interim dividend of Rs 2.50 on the face value of shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25.

 

This marks the 32nd consecutive year that NTPC has distributed dividends to its shareholders.

In a separate statement, NTPC said it is setting up a plant at Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh to produce green hydrogen from seawater.

"For seawater processing, NTPC has implemented an innovative, low-carbon desalination plant utilising waste heat from the thermal power plant flue gas, enabling low-cost conversion of seawater into hydrogen-grade water," the company said.

