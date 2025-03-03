Monday, March 03, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dr. Agarwal's Health Care shares slip 5% after 30-day anchor lock-in ends

Dr. Agarwal's Health Care shares slip 5% after 30-day anchor lock-in ends

An anchor lock-in refers to an investor being "locked" into a particular stock or investment due to a psychological or financial bias that makes them reluctant to sell or switch investments

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dr. Agarwal's Health Care shares slipped 5.2 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 381 per share. The 30-day anchor lock-in period ended today, March 3, 2025. 
 
Around 9:38 AM, Dr. Agarwal's share price was down 4.26 per cent at Rs 385 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 73,338.22. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 12,211.91 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 463.85 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 370.1 per share.
 
An anchor lock-in refers to an investor being "locked" into a particular stock or investment due to a psychological or financial bias that makes them reluctant to sell or switch investments. 
 
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care shares were listed on February 4, 2025, on bourses following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The stock made a debut at Rs 396.9 apiece on the BSE which was a discount of Rs 5.1 or 1.27 per cent against its allotment price of Rs 402.
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company's shares listed flat at Rs 402, the same as the IPO allotment price.

The company launched a book-built issue worth Rs 3,027.26 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 74,62,686 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS), with promoters and shareholders divesting up to 6,78,42,284 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 apiece. The IPO was available at a price band of Rs 382-402 per share with a lot size of 35 equity shares. The public offering was open for subscription from Wednesday, January 29, 2025, to Friday, January 31, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalized on Monday, February 3, 2025. 
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care provides a range of eye care services, including cataract, refractive, and other surgeries; consultations, diagnoses, and non-surgical treatments; as well as the sale of opticals, contact lenses, accessories, and eye care-related pharmaceutical products. According to the CRISIL MI&A Report, Dr Agarwal's Health Care held a market share of approximately 25 per cent of the total eye care service chain market in India during the financial year 2024.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

