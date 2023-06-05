close

Angel One client base jumps 44% in May, retail equity market share rises 4%

Angel One saw a 22.4 per cent rise in average daily orders to 4.12 million from 3.36 million last May

BS Web Team New Delhi
stock market, brokerages, funds, investments, investors, markets

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
The total client base of stock brokerage platform Angle One Ltd, formerly called Angel Broking Ltd, saw a 44.5 per cent jump in its client base to 14.59 million in May from 10.10 million in the same month last year. As compared to April, it was up 3.3 per cent.
The company's retail turnover market share in equity investment rose 4.02 per cent during the period to 23.9 per cent from 19.9 per cent in May last year. As compared to 23.8 per cent in April, however, it was up a much lower 0.8 per cent.    

The company saw a 22.4 per cent rise in average daily orders to 4.12 million from 3.36 million last May. The total number of orders during the month stood at 90.6 million, over 28 per cent higher than 70.63 million last year.
The number of unique mutual fund systematic investment plan (MF SIP) registrations was up a whopping 682 per cent to 122,070. However, it was 18.2 per cent lower than 149,310 reported in April this year.

In the retail equity investment market share, future and options (F&O) trading saw a major spike. At 23.9 per cent, its market share rose 4.01 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in May. In cash trading, however, the platform saw a fall of 0.23 per cent and the market share currently stands at 13.4 per cent.
Moreover, the platform saw a 1.7 per cent fall in gross client acquisitions in May. It acquired 460,000 new clients in May as compared to 470,000 in May 2022.  

Topics : Angel one Markets Brokerages BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

