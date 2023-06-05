Westlife Foodworld makes its debut on the National Stock Exchange



Westlife was previously just "permitted to trade," but it is now listed on both the NSE and the BSE, giving it greater access to more shareholders, the company said. Westlife Foodworld Ltd, formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), the owner and operator of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, has announced its official listing on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) under the ticker symbol Westlife.



"It also reflects the financial market's belief in the company's future potential. Being listed on a prominent stock market, such as the NSE, will bring more visibility to the company and its shares, as well as a high degree of compliance on both exchanges, in addition to making it easier for investors to trade in the stock, it added. The listing on the NSE is a testament to Westlife Foodworld's business fundamentals, its growth trajectory, and its commitment to delivering value to its customers, said the company.



"We believe this announcement will open up opportunities for more investors to be a part of our growth story. We remain committed to delivering value to all our stakeholders, including our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate," he added. Amit Jatia, Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld Ltd said “We are delighted to announce our company’s listing on the National Stock Exchange, marking an important milestone in our journey."

The company recently announced its robust five-year plans under the aegis Vision 2027 which signifies that it is well positioned to capitalise on the emerging opportunities and strategically expand the footprints of McDonald’s in West and South India.