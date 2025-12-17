Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apex Frozen, Avanti Feeds zoom up to 15%; why shrimp stocks in focus?

The growing share of value-added shrimp products-which surged 27% YoY globally and 78% in non-US markets in 5MFY26-should support margins.

Apex Frozen, Avanti Feeds zoomed up to 15% in Wednesday's trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Apex Frozen Foods, Avanti Feeds share price today

 
Shares of companies engaged in shrimp business rallied up to 15 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise tepid market.
 
Among individual stocks, Apex Frozen Foods surged 15 per cent to ₹303.45 on the back of over 20-fold jump in average trading volumes. 
 
At 01:05 PM; the stock was trading 13 per cent higher at ₹297.90, as compared to 0.24 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 8.86 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹350.20 on November 24, 2025.
 
 
Share price of Avanti Feeds gained 4 per cent at ₹863.60 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹965 on March 24, 2025.
 

Why are shrimp stocks in focus?

 
While sales to the United States (US) declined in the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), the European Union market, excluding the United Kingdom, continued the growth momentum with YoY sales growth of 18 per cent and quarter-on-quarter sales growth of 21 per cent in Q2FY26. The non-US business share increased to 56 per cent in Q2FY26.

In Q2FY26 earnings conference call, on November 17, 2025, Apex Foods said they are hopeful of a fruitful outcome from the ongoing India-US trade deal talks and look forward to improving export trade with U.S. as well as other major markets like European Union, where the company's management have been informed that the India, EU, FDA is also likely to get concluded very soon.
 
The reciprocal tariff situation is expected to stabilise with due course as the US and India are making tangible progress in their long awaited trade negotiations, particularly around tariff structures and oil imports. Avanti Feeds said they have recently seen the US proposing to reduce some of the food items, dairy products and the tariff almost to zero. So, the company expects that in the course of time, the aquaculture sector also will be taken care of with respect to tariff balancing.
 

CareEdge Ratings' view on Shrimp export

 
India’s shrimp export is to moderate by 10-12 per cent on the back of US tariff headwinds, partially cushioned by diversification into other geographies and frontloaded shipments during the initial months of the fiscal year, said Ratheesh Kumar, Associate Director, CareEdge Ratings.
 
Sandeep P, Director, CareEdge Ratings, opined, “Operating margins are likely to moderate by 150bp, more so in FY27. The growing share of value-added shrimp products - which surged 27 per cent YoY globally and 78 per cent in non-US markets in 5MFY26 - should support margins. Recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) relief measures - including temporary moratoriums, extended export credit tenures, etc. are expected to ease liquidity pressures in the near term” 
 
“To realise its full potential, India must accelerate bilateral trade agreements, move beyond reactive export strategies and design a resilient, demand-driven, and geopolitically balanced supply chain for shrimp exports,” said Priti Agarwal, Senior Director, CareEdge Ratings.
 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

