Home / Markets / News / EPACK Durable up 27% in 2 days on huge volumes; What's driving the rally?

EPACK Durable up 27% in 2 days on huge volumes; What's driving the rally?

As of 11:55 AM, a combined 38.26 million equity shares representing 39 per cent of the total equity of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE

EPACK Durable Share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

EPACK Durable share price today

Share price of EPACK Durable surged 9 per cent to ₹329.90 on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. 
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the small-cap household appliances company rallied 27 per cent. It is quoting higher for the fourth straight day, soaring 31 per cent during the period. 
 
As of 11:55 AM, EPACK Durable was quoting 9 per cent higher at ₹328.20, as compared to a 0.12 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped 10-fold. A combined 38.26 million equity shares representing 39 per cent of the total equity of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

What's driving EPACK Durable's stock price?

Share price of EPACK Durable had tanked 64 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹673.65 touched on January 8, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹245.50 on December 9, 2025.
 
EPACK Durable reported a weak September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), missing estimates primarily impacted by the sharp slowdown in the room air conditioner (RAC) segment due to unseasonal rains and the time lag between the GST rate cut announcement and its implementation, which led to elevated channel inventory through most of the quarter.

For Q2FY26, the company's revenue from operations declined by 43 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) at ₹213 crore. Ebitda is down 95 per cent Q-o-Q at ₹0.5 crore, with Ebitda margin reported at 0.23 per cent. The company posted a net loss for the quarter at ₹22 crore. 
 
On November 5, 2025, during the Q2 earnings conference call, the management said that over the past few weeks, inventory levels have definitely come down and channel movement has improved meaningfully. The management expects this movement to continue through the current quarter, thereby driving the demand and enhancing -- with enhanced affordability, improving customer sentiment and healthy underlying demand.

Yes Securities reiterates 'Buy' rating on EPACK Durable 

Analyst at Yes Securities said, RAC demand continues to remain weak, as the weather has not been supportive. Demand for RAC has fizzled out post the initial euphoria of GST reforms. Management now expects the RAC industry to de-grow in low single digits at best, remaining flattish for the year. Considering management’s commentary, the brokerage firm has trimmed RAC growth estimates; however, other product categories viz. small/large domestic appliances (SDA/LDA) and components, have been doing extremely well. 
 
The brokerage firm estimates the company to bounce back strongly in FY27 asthe  Hisense plant is ready and will start mass production from Q4FY26. Analyst is now pencilling FY25-28 revenue CAGR of 29 per cent. Improved product mix and operating leverage will drive margins. 
 
The brokerage firm believes the company should do well given that Hisense's revenue is for exports and not dependent on the domestic market. Moreover, SDA, LDA and components continue to perform well for the company. Analyst reiterates 'Buy' with revised price target of ₹475, valuing it at 30x FY28 EPS.
Disclaimer: The view/outlook has been suggested by brokerages. Views expressed are their own.
 

Smallcap Buzzing stocks stock market trading Consumer Durables

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

