Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Blue Cloud shares rise 4% on BSNL 5G FWA empanelment in Maharashtra, Goa

Blue Cloud shares rise 4% on BSNL 5G FWA empanelment in Maharashtra, Goa

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions was empanelled as an official partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) services.

Blue Cloud share price

Blue Cloud shares

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. rose nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after it said that it was empanelled as an official partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) services.
 
The software products maker's stock rose as much as 3.77 per cent during the day to ₹25.2 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 10 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.9 per cent higher at ₹24.8 apiece, compared to a 0.26 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:32 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session. The counter has fallen 49.5 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Blue Cloud has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,065.40 crore.  
 

What's driving Blue Cloud stock higher 

 
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions on Wednesday said it has been empanelled as an official partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) services.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 17, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank drag Sensex 100 pts; SMIDs fall; IOB down 4%

Vishal Mega Mart

Motilal Oswal retains Buy on Vishal Mega Mart, sees 25% upside; here's why

Reliance Industries, RIL

Morgan Stanley sees re-rating for RIL; raises target, retains 'Overweight'

cooling products, consumer durables, Voltas, Havells, Symphony, Blue Star, GST transition, commodity prices, margins, RAC market, BEE norms, demand outlook

EPACK Durable up 27% in 2 days on huge volumes; What's driving the rally?

Canara bank

PSU banks in focus; SBI, Canara Bank gain 2% in subdued market; here's why

 
The empanelment allows BCSSL to deliver high-performance Internet Leased Line (ILL) services across the Maharashtra and Goa circles, strengthening the company’s presence in western India and positioning it as a key enabler of next-generation connectivity solutions.
 
Under the partnership, BCSSL will deploy 5G FWA solutions to enhance enterprise and institutional connectivity. The company will also offer its flagship digital solutions, including Access Genie, an intelligent access management platform for secure authentication and network control; BluHealth, a digital healthcare ecosystem offering telemedicine, remote monitoring and secure patient data management; and Cyber Security SoHo EDR, an advanced endpoint detection and response solution for small offices and home offices.
 
Separately, the company said digital enablement initiatives will help transform stations into smart hubs, providing platforms for local businesses, public service announcements and targeted content, thereby contributing to economic growth and community development along the railway network. 
 
"By transforming railway stations into smart rail hubs, we are not only elevating passenger experiences but also unlocking new opportunities for local businesses and public services," said Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman of BCSSL. "Our commitment to technology excellence and strategic partnerships will continue to shape the future of Digital India."
 

More From This Section

steel

Steel cos to face near-term headwinds, warns Elara Capital; flags 4 reasons

oil, crude oil,

Oil market straddles geopolitics, EV shift; WTI seen at $54-57 in Q1 2026

global stocks

Asian shares mixed as Trump orders blockade of oil tankers to Venezuela

Meesho share price

Meesho shares jump 19%, extend gains to nearly 90% over IPO price

RBL Bank

Emkay sees ENBD deal transforming RBL Bank; retains 'Buy,' raises target

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon