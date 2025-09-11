Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MTF book of domestic brokerages tops ₹1 trillion mark for first time

MTF book of domestic brokerages tops ₹1 trillion mark for first time

Outstanding MTF crossed ₹1 trillion for the first time, up 2.3 times in a year, creating revenue opportunities for brokers but sparking caution on risk exposure

stock market, trading, stocks

The boom has created a lucrative revenue stream for brokers but also raised concerns about risk exposure | Image: Bloomberg

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Margin trading facility (MTF) offered by domestic brokerages is booming, with the outstanding book crossing ₹1 trillion for the first time this month.
 
MTF allows investors to purchase stocks by paying only a fraction of the value upfront. The balance is funded by the broker as a loan, typically at an interest rate of 10–15 per cent.
 
At the end of last week, the outstanding MTF position stood at a little over ₹1 trillion—up 2.3 times over the past year. The surge becomes starker in a longer view: in March 2020, at the peak of the Covid crisis, the MTF book was under ₹3,200 crore.
 
 
The boom has created a lucrative revenue stream for brokers but also raised concerns about risk exposure.
 
“It is good to see the MTF offering maturing, but stockbrokers must remain mindful of their balance sheets when extending MTF. Investors are not the only ones exposed to risk with leverage—brokers are too. If a client’s leveraged bet goes south and they cannot cover the losses, the broker is left holding the bag,” said Mohit Mehra, vice president–primary markets and payments at Zerodha.

The caution comes at a time when equity market returns have faltered. Over the past year, the Nifty 50 and Nifty Midcap 100 have largely remained flat, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 is down more than 6 per cent.
 
“MTF allows investors to take leveraged bets on the market. This strategy works well in an uptrend. But when the market is on a slippery slope, it can be risky for both the client and the broker providing the additional funds,” said a senior official at a leading brokerage.      Quarter ended               Margin Trading Position 
                                             Value Rs Cr
 
Mar 2018 4,927
Jun 2018 4,523
Sep 2018 4,665
Dec 2018 4,254
Mar 2019 4,072
Jun 2019 4,710
Sep 2019 4,408
Dec 2019 5,850
Mar 2020 3,284
Jun 2020 5,571
Sep 2020 6,289
Dec 2020 7,671
Mar 2021 12,397
Jun 2021 16,904
Sep 2021 20,601
Dec 2021 24,282
Mar 2022 24,525
Jun 2022 23,176
Sep 2022 27,008
Dec 2022 28,900
Mar 2023 25,747
Jun 2023 29,860
Sep 2023 43,134
Dec 2023 51,020
Mar 2024 57,108
Jun 2024 73,596
Sep 2024 85,395
Dec 2024 86,306
Mar 2025 71,063
Jun 2025 87,905
Sep 08,2025 100,306
Source: NSE, BSE: Note: Data for the last day of each quarter; Sep 2025 data as on Sep 8

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

