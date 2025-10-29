Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gold, Silver crash up to 13%; Kalyan Jewellers, gold-loan stocks in focus

Gold, Silver crash up to 13%; Kalyan Jewellers, gold-loan stocks in focus

Shares of gold-loan providers Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance trade at key supports on the charts; face over 11% downside risk. Also check outlook on Titan and other jewellery-related stocks.

gold, jewellery, gold silver prices, titan, kalyan jewellers

How to trade gold-related stocks as Gold, Silver prices tumble from record highs.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold and Silver prices have tumbled up to 13 per cent from their respective highs in the last two weeks.  International Gold prices plunged to a low of $3,932 per troy ounce on Wednesday, down 10.6 per cent when compared to its peak of $4,398 registered on October 20, 2025. Similarly, Silver prices crashed to $46.93 per troy ounce, down 12.7 per cent, as against its summit at $53.765 on October 17, 2025.  Will falling Gold, Silver prices be a boon or bane for gold-related stocks in India. Here's what technical charts suggest. 

Titan

Current Price: ₹3,720  Likely Target: ₹4,150  Upside Potential: 11.6%  Support: ₹3,670; ₹3,635; ₹3,600  Resistance: ₹3,800; ₹3,900; ₹3,980; ₹4,070  Technical charts show that Titan stock is favourably placed, with short-term bias likely to be positive above ₹3,600. Near support for the stock is visible at ₹3,670 and ₹3,635 levels. 
 
 
  On the upside, the stock has some resistance around ₹3,800 and ₹3,900; breakout above the latter can potentially open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹4,150. Intermediate resistance can be anticipated around ₹3,980 and ₹4,070. 

Kalyan Jewellers

Current Price: ₹505  Likely Target: ₹585 / ₹400  Upside Potential: 15.8%  Downside Risk: 20.8%  Support: ₹473; ₹450  Resistance: ₹509; ₹522; ₹535  Kalyan Jewellers stock is trading at a crucial juncture, as it tests the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) resistance, which stands at ₹509. The stock has been trading below this key long-term average since August 8, 2025. Other key hurdles for the stock are seen at the 100-DMA at ₹522 and the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) at ₹535. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹585 if the above hurdles are conquered. On the other hand, failure to clear these hurdles could drag the stock back to ₹400-mark; with interim support likely around ₹473 and ₹450. 

P N Gadgil Jewellers

Current Price: ₹660  Likely Target: ₹721  Upside Potential: 9.2%  Support: ₹653; ₹627  Resistance: ₹668; ₹694  P N Gadgil is seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart in recent months. The short-term trend is likely to remain up, as long as the stock quotes above ₹627, with near support visible at the 20-DMA at ₹653. 
 

Also Read

share market

Top stocks to buy: Ujjivan SFB, Zensar Tech on analyst radar; check target

russian crude oil

Buy or Sell? How to trade Reliance, ONGC, OMC shares amid Russian oil ban

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI vs SBI Card vs SBI Life: Which SBI group stock can gain the most?

stock market rally, market rise

M&M, HDFC Bank, Laurus Labs among Motilal Oswal's top growth bets; Check TP

Kotak Stock Recommendations

Stocks to buy today: Analyst bets on Sun Pharma, Indus Towers; check why

  On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹721, with interim resistance anticipated around ₹668 and ₹694 levels, suggests the Fibonacci half-yearly retracement chart. 

Muthoot Finance

Current Price: ₹3,163  Likely Target: ₹3,350 / ₹2,735  Upside Potential: 5.9%  Downside Risk: 13.5%  Support: ₹3,125; ₹3,080; ₹3,000; ₹2,850  Resistance: ₹3,250  Muthoot Finance stock is seen testing support at the super trend line at ₹3,125 on the daily chart; below which another key support exists at ₹3,080 levels. Breakdown can trigger a short-term correction in Muthoot Finance share price. On the downside, the stock can drop to ₹2,735, with interim support likely around ₹3,000 and ₹2,850. 
 
  Whereas, in the case the support levels hold, the stock can attempt a pullback to recent highs around ₹3,350, with interim resistance visible at ₹3,250. 

Manappuram Finance

Current Price: ₹275  Likely Target: ₹295 / ₹243  Upside Potential: 7.3%  Downside Risk: 11.6$  Support: ₹262; ₹251  Resistance: ₹285  Manappuram Finance is also seen testing support at the daily super trend line, which coincides with the 100-DMA at ₹275. A downside breakout can trigger a slide towards ₹243, with interim support likely around ₹262 and ₹251. 
 
  On the upside, the stock is likely to face resistance around its 20-DMA at ₹285; above which it can potentially test the higher-end of the daily Bollinger Bands at ₹295.   

More From This Section

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 300 pts, Nifty tests 26,050; Trump hints at US-India trade deal

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Nuvama, HDFC AMC tank upto 9% today; why are capital market stocks falling?

Auto, steel, cement, NBFCs sweep the brokerage vote

Robust Q2, GST tailwind lift M&M Fin to 52-wk high; brokerages lift targets

Cipla Q2 results preview

Cipla Q2 preview: Pharma major may see stable qtr; check key estimates here

Endurance Technologies share price

JM Financial initiates coverage on Endurance Tech with a 'Buy'; here's why

Topics : Market technicals gold silver prices Jewellery shares Titan Kalyan Jewellers Muthoot Finance stock Manappuram Finance stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffTop Stocks To BuyUnclaimed Shares and DividendsCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon