Arkade Developers up 5% on bagging cluster redevelopment rights in Borivali

Arkade Developers up 5% on bagging cluster redevelopment rights in Borivali

The stock gained after the company secured the cluster redevelopment rights in Borivali West, Mumbai with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹865 crore

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:02 PM IST



Arkade Developers shares rose 5 per cent in trade on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹152.9 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company secured the cluster redevelopment rights in Borivali West, Mumbai with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹865 crore. 
 
Around 10:53 AM, Arkade Developers share price was up 3.64 per cent at ₹150.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.87 per cent at 73,771.88. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,800.74 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹190 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹128.30 per share.
 
 
Arkade Developers has secured the cluster redevelopment rights and registered the DA (development agreement) for Satya Shreepal Nagar A CHS Ltd., Om Shreepal Nagar B & C CHS Ltd., Sheetal Shreepal CHS Ltd. and Sai Shreepal CHS Ltd; in proximity to Mahavir Nagar, the project spans 7,084 square meters and is set to deliver a projected saleable carpet area of approximately 2.44 lakh square feet. The project is situated in one of Mumbai’s well-connected residential zones.
 
“This project is a reflection of our philosophy to bring people luxury homes, stronger infrastructure, and vibrant neighborhoods. This micro-market has immense potential, and we are proud to be playing a pivotal role in shaping its future," said  Amit Jain, chairman, and managing director, Arkade Developers.
 
The project reinforces Arkade Developers’ commitment to strategic, high-value redevelopment in Mumbai’s land-constrained environment and further strengthens its foothold as a trusted player in the city’s transformation narrative, according to filing. 
 
Arkade Developers is a leading luxury real estate developer in Mumbai. With a rich legacy spanning over 38 years, the company has established itself as a symbol of quality and excellence. Founded in 1986, the company has completed 31 projects, creating homes for over 5,500 happy families. Guided by the core philosophy of "Family First," Arkade Developers focuses on building family-friendly homes and upholds values such as trust, transparency, commitment, and happiness. 
 
Arkade Developers has developed over 5.5 million square feet of property, with an additional 2 million square feet currently under construction, as per the filing. 

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 12:02 PM IST



