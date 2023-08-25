Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.37%)
65008.90 -243.44
Nifty (-0.63%)
19265.45 -121.25
Nifty Smallcap (-0.57%)
5406.95 -30.75
Nifty Midcap (-0.80%)
38479.35 -309.65
Nifty Bank (-0.99%)
44057.70 -438.50
Heatmap

Kaynes up 14%, hits record high on Rs 3,750 crore MoU with Karnataka Govt

Kaynes will setup Semiconductor Assembly & Testing (OSAT) facility and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing plant through its step down subsidiaries.

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares Kaynes Technology zoomed 14 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 2,122.85 per share on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after it signed agreement with Government of Karnataka for an investment of Rs 3,750 crore.

Kaynes will setup Semiconductor Assembly & Testing (OSAT) facility and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing plant through its step down subsidiaries. The stock has surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,908.65 touched on July 26.

In an exchange filing, Kaynes Technology said Kaynes Semicon Private Limited will lead the setup of a Semiconductor Assembly & Testing (OSAT) facility and Kaynes Circuits India Private Limited will spearhead the establishment of a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing plant for producing complex multi-layered boards.

Also Read

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

Kaynes soars 19% on robust Q4 results; zooms 102% over IPO issue price

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

Vodafone Idea rises 6% in weak market; stock surges 12% in 5 days

These four stocks turn ex-date for share buyback; slip up to 4%

Shoppers Stop sinks 8% as Venugopal Nair tenders resignation as MD & CEO

Paytm rallies 4%, hits 18-month high after nearly 23 mn shares change hands

Market regulator Sebi announces new disclosures for select offshore funds

The MoU with Kaynes will put Karnataka in the forefront of OSAT and PCB with an investment of Rs 3,750 crore. The agreement will help in creating 3,200 jobs by harnessing collective expertise, meet pressing demands, and make Karnataka as a hub for cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing.

At 10:26 am; the stock of Kaynes quoted 8 per cent higher at Rs 2,012, as compared to 0.63 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. With Friday's rally, the stock zoomed 261 per cent from its issue price of Rs 587 per cent. The company made market debut on November 23, 2022.

Kaynes is primarily engaged in Design and Manufacturing of advanced electronic modules and solutions catering to a wide range of industries.

In its FY23 annual report, the company said that the domestic demand for electronics is anticipated to rise at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6 per cent over the next fve years starting 2022, reaching a market worth Rs 13,46,300 crore. In terms of exports, India’s electronics export has reported a stupendous growth of 49 per cent to $25.3 billion in 2022-23, even when the overall exports growth stood at 6.5 per cent.

The growth was primarily driven by higher mobile phone production and shipments. Although the surge in exports is promising India remains a minor player with exports at $25.3 billion as to compared to $671.5 billion of China in FY2022-23. This offers ample opportunities to grow specially when import countries are looking at alternative to China.

The industry has significantly benefited from the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme, receiving majority of incentives provided.

"With initiatives like the PLI scheme, significant investments are being made in the electronics industry, particularly in mobile phones and soon in white goods. This trend will pave the way for substantial growth in electronic component manufacturing in the future and strengthen India’s position in the electronics industry and promote self-reliance in the sector," the company said in its annual report.

Topics : Buzzing stocks semiconductor industry stocks to watch out stocks to watch Indian markets Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesWorld Athletics 2023Stocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance Retail VenturesPaytmICSI CS Result 2023HP Dragonfly G4 ReviewShoppers Stop Share Price

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPOTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Railways to prepare fresh proposal for Hubli-Ankola railway line in K'takaLIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's GoyalIndia's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon