Ashok Leyland rallies 7% as management eyes solid growth post Q1 show

Shares of Ashok Leyland hit a new high of Rs 248.20, rallying 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

At 10:21 AM; Ashok Leyland was trading 6 per cent higher at Rs 246.50, as compared to 0.71 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled, with a combined 23 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In the past three months, the stock of the commercial vehicles (CV) company has surged nearly 40 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ashok Leyland said that the company continued to witness strong demand in all its business units in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25). While the company achieved its highest ever first quarter (Q1) CV volumes, the power solutions, aftermarket, defence business and the international operations also contributed strongly to the top line. The efforts on product and network expansion helped the uptick in revenue and market share, the company said.

“With expansion in revenues and efficient cost management we have seen our bottom line improving substantially. The non-CV businesses also have grown substantially. While we continue to expand our market penetration on the back of efficient products and network expansion, we shall remain acutely focused on achieving midteen earnings, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) in the medium term,” Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland said while announcing June quarter (Q1FY25) results on Thursday.

Gross margins deteriorated marginally by 35 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) while rise in other expenses was the real dampener and was up 170 bps QoQ. "With healthy order wins in the buses segment in the recent past and stable growth trajectory, we are positive on the stock with long term investment horizon," ICICI Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, the allocation for capital spending in the Union Budget 2024-25 is expected to lead to infrastructure development in segments like roads, metros, railways etc. which would in turn drive volumes for the CV industry. Furthermore, the increased focus on replacement of old vehicles and on green mobility also augurs well for the sector. Capex driven economic growth led by construction should aid growth in tippers.

Government regulations aimed at curbing pollution are likely to incentivise the adoption of cleaner fuel options like LNG for long haulage applications. The western and eastern dedicated freight corridor (WDFC & EDFC) are expected to be fully operational in FY25. Customers view long haul trucking could have impact from DFC by FY26/ FY27. For LCV segment growth is expected to be dragged by high base effect, slowdown in ecommerce and cannibalization from e3Ws, Ashok Leyland said in FY24 annual report.

Meanwhile steady economic environment, declining rural inflation and interest rates should remain supportive of LCV TIV growth. On the other hand, downside risks for FY25 growth could emerge from interest rates staying higher on the back of persisting inflation, commodity costs rising on the back of escalating geo-political tensions and volatile financial market conditions, the company said.