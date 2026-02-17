ASK Asset & Wealth gets Sebi approval to launch mutual fund business

ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group on Tuesday announced that it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch its mutual fund (MF) business. The financial services firm, which already has a presence in asset management space through PMS and AIFs, said it will use the MF platform to offer “investment solutions across active equity, passive strategies, hybrid, and fixed-income products”. “For over four decades, ASK has navigated multiple market cycles with a strong, research-driven approach focused on capital protection and growth. The launch of ASK Mutual Fund now enables us to extend this legacy to a wider investor base,” said the company’s founder and chairman Sameer Koticha. The group is backed by Blackstone, which acquired a majority stake in 2022.

First IPO in Gift City to open next month

The first initial public offering (IPO) in Gift-IFSC by XED Executive Development is set to open for subscription in early March. The executive education firm has filed its red herring prospectus for a $12-million IPO after receiving approval from the stock exchanges in GIFT City. The issue will be open for subscription for seven to 10 days and will be offered to overseas investors, including institutional investors, foreign portfolio investors, and non-resident Indians. The offering could serve as a litmus test for the effectiveness of the listing framework and the broader ecosystem at the financial hub.