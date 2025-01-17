Business Standard

AstraZeneca Pharma share price rises 3% on CDSCO nod for Eculizumab

AstraZeneca Pharma share price rises 3% on CDSCO nod for Eculizumab

AstraZeneca share rose after it that the company has secured permission to import pharmaceutical formulations of new drug for sale or for distribution in Form CT-20 from CDSCO

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

AstraZeneca share price: Shares of pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca Pharma inched up to 1.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 6,583.65 per share on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.
 
The rise in AstraZeneca Pharma share price came after the company announced that it has secured permission to import pharmaceutical formulations of new drug for sale or for distribution in Form CT-20 from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India, for Eculizumab concentrate for solution for infusion 300 mg (10mg/ml) (Soliris).
 
In an exchange filing, AstraZeneca Pharma, said, “This is to inform that AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received permission to import pharmaceutical formulations of new drug for sale or for distribution in Form CT-20 from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India, for Eculizumab concentrate for solution for infusion 300 mg (10mg/ml) (Soliris).” 
 
 
Eculizumab is approved for the treatment of patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS) to inhibit complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy.
 
“The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Eculizumab Concentrate for solution for infusion 300 mg (10mg/ml) (Soliris) in India for the above specified indications, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals, if any,” AstraZeneca Pharma said. 

About AstraZeneca Pharma 
 
AstraZeneca Pharma is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, formed in 1999 through the merger of Sweden's Astra AB and Britain's Zeneca Group. 
 
The company is dedicated to developing and selling innovative medicines across various therapeutic areas, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal issues, infections, neuroscience, respiratory conditions, and inflammation.
 
With a major presence in India for 45 years, AstraZeneca employs over 3,800 people in the country. 
 
AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (AZPIL) oversees manufacturing, sales, and marketing operations, while the company also gained global recognition for its role in developing the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
 
Leveraging data science and artificial intelligence, AstraZeneca claims to enhance the success rates and efficiency of its research and development processes.
 
The market capitalisation of AstraZeneca Pharma is Rs 16,867.38 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE500 category.
 
At 11:05 AM, shares of AstraZeneca Pharma were trading 0.72 per cent lower at Rs 6,746.95 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.86 per cent lower at 76,279.01 levels.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

